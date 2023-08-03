IXily Launches New dApp for Creators of Investment Ideas
IXily’s New Use of NFTs to Prove Performance On-Chain Lets Creators Unlock Their PotentialMIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IXily is excited to announce the launch of its decentralized application (dApp) for creators of investment ideas, to create their ideas as encrypted non-fungible tokens (NFTs), prove performance on-chain, charge for and control access to their ideas.
IXily’s vision is clear: ‘Web2 social trading has failed and it will never work. It will never give creators the control and incentives they need for it to truly take hold.’ IXily believes the only way to do that is by using web3 and by putting creators at the centre of the solution, so they are in control of their own destinies.
IXily’s web3 platform allows creators to prove their performance on-chain. They build an indisputable, trustless (anyone can trust it) performance record that they own. Creators own their data and their users. They control what they charge for access to their ideas and can control, at a wallet level, who can access their ideas. Subscribers pay a monthly fee to receive a creator’s ideas securely as an NFT wallet drop.
‘It’s not possible for creators to do any of this in web2 today,’ says Cynan Rhodes, CEO of IXily, ‘because platforms own all the data and the users, and they set the entry criteria and business models. Proving performance today is hard and you can’t do it independently. Creators typically need trading capital, have to link their brokerage accounts, share sensitive data or pay for audited records.’
IXily removes these barriers, by using NFTs in this new, unique way and makes its tools open to anyone. For the first time, creators are able to prove their performance independently, easily and affordably, and to share it in a scalable, secure way, so they can make themselves stand out from the crowd and be rewarded for their performance.
IXily’s new standard of trustless proof of performance opens up a different world. ‘We believe that anyone should be able to create an investment strategy, prove it and be rewarded for it. In the future, you will no longer have to work on Wall Street to do that,’ says Cynan. ‘The incentive to prove your performance is clear - the better your performance, the more people want access to your ideas and the more you can charge.’
By putting creators in control, IXily also passes control to retail investors – they can access proven investment strategies and make informed decisions about how they invest their money, making it easier for them to build wealth. ‘The landscape is going to change significantly over the next few years,’ Cynan maintains. ‘Copy trading, or social trading won’t be what we know it to be today. It won’t be called that either. It will be called Distributed Trade Execution.’
‘Retail investors will have the tools to automate applying the investment strategy they want, into the trading account they want, themselves, wherever they are in the world. This will fundamentally change investor choice and control for the better. Whether you’re a finfluencer, Redditor, TikToker, YouTuber, a financial content site, or a strategy provider, it’s a really exciting time to be a creator of investment ideas.’
IXily invites creators anywhere across the globe to join its beta program and try out its tools. To join, or to learn more about IXily and its vision, please visit IXily.io.
IXily is a decentralized app (dApp) for creators of investment ideas to create ideas as encrypted non-fungible tokens (NFTs), prove performance on-chain, charge for and control access to their ideas. IXily wants to empower creators of investment ideas to unlock their potential, by putting them in control and giving them the tools they need to be rewarded.
