Mosaic Minerals Starts Prospecting on Lichen and Adds Claims on Abrat SM, Nunavik, Quebec

MONTREAL, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mosaic Minerals Corporation (CSE: MOC) (“Mosaic” or “The Company”) is pleased to announce the start of prospecting work for critical minerals on the Lichen project after several weeks of delay caused by forest fires. Covering 17,000 hectares (307 cells), the Lichen property is located approximately 100 km west of the Chibougamau mining camp.



The property is underlain by volcanic rocks of the Obatogamau Formation cut by several stocks and plutons of intermediate composition. The volcanic rocks on the property are in contact with the Lichen pluton to the south in which pegmatites have been mapped. This geological environment is favorable to the presence of pegmatites both in volcanic rocks and in intrusive rocks.

“We are pleased to finally be on the ground and excited about the possibilities of Lichen, a sizeable property strategically located that contains numerous pegmatites listed but not assayed for the presence of lithium and other critical minerals. This campaign will allow us to learn more about the potential of this project, accessible year-round by a network of forest roads. » said Mr. Jonathan Hamel, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Mosaic.

Abrat SM

The Company also added 5 cells to the Abrat SM project in Nunavik, in northern Quebec. Nearly 25 rock outcrops visited by the MERN demonstrate the potential presence of a NW-SE pegmatiferous corridor of nearly 20 kilometers.

Five samples from outcrops located in this corridor were analyzed by the MERN and the results showed significant values ​​in lithium ranging from 162 to 359 ppm, in cesium (from 10 to 49 ppm) and in rubidium (from 95 to 443 ppm) over a distance of more than seven (7) km. Mosaic is currently planning a prospecting campaign in this area and will announce more details in the coming weeks.

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo., an independent consulting geologist and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

About Mosaic Minerals Corporation

Mosaic Minerals Corp. is a Canadian mining exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: MOC) focusing on the exploration of critical minerals such as Nickel and Lithium in the province of Quebec.

