Cape Fox Corporation Awarded as Most Dedicated Alaska Native Corporation

Ketchikan, Alaska, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. For 50 years, CFC has created a foundation that celebrates culture and heritage, innovation, creativity, and philanthropy. Our Tlingit ancestors left their legacy on the land and in our hearts, just as we will leave a lasting impression on the hearts of our own future generations. Our company mission stresses the importance of equality, acceptance, community, invention, and unity. CFC is recognized this year with a LUXlife Magazine award as the Most Dedicated Alaska Native Corporation in Alaska in the 2023 Hospitality Awards. This is a tremendous honor and recognition of our commitment as an Alaska Native Corporation, but also to our work strengthening our communities, our Shareholders, and the remarkable team behind our success. CFC is proud of our staff and Shareholders who contribute to our success daily.

LUXlife Magazine is a premium lifestyle publication founded in 2015 by AI Global Media Ltd publishing company. LUXlife focuses on a range of topics within the luxury lifestyle industry, featuring articles on; fashion, beauty, fine dining, travel, luxury real estate, and much more. The 2023 Hospitality Awards sponsored by LUXlife is the eighth year they have honored top businesses that demonstrate exceptional service, innovation, and quality worldwide. Nominees are sourced from publicly available sources such as social media. To be nominated, a company has stood out and been noticed by peers, visitors, and news items. They focus on customer reviews, performance, and, most importantly, dedication to the business and clients. The judging panel evaluated each entry's commitment to customer service, creativity, and innovation.

CFC has become a well-recognized leader in Alaskan tourism and federal contracting. We provide our customers with exceptional quality and service. As was the traditions of our culture, community and family are the cornerstones of our legacy. CFC is proud to be recognized as a dedicated Alaska Native Corporation as we continue to commit ourselves to preserving our past, honoring our present, and embracing our future. Great job, Team Cape Fox!

For additional information, email Heather Kaiser at hkaiser@capefoxss.com or call (703) 749-3045.



Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) was formed as part of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971. Cape Fox Corporation is the Alaska Native Corporation for the village of Saxman.

Today, Cape Fox Corporation is comprised of a family of businesses divided between two distinct groups: The Federal Contracting Group and The Commercial (Tourism) Group. Collectively, CFC and its subsidiaries specialize in tourism, information technology and cybersecurity; professional services; health care services; marketing; training services, and logistical services.

