Newly merged Entity Superlatus, Inc with Trxade Health, Inc. Appoints Leading CPG Management Team

Forbes Fisher Appointed as Chief Operating Officer.

Dr. Eugenio Bortone Appointed as Chief Innovation & Food Technology Officer.



TAMPA, FL, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRxADE HEALTH, Inc (NASDAQ: MEDS), parent company of pharmaceutical B2B exchange platform, which recently merged with Superlatus, Inc today announced the appointments of Forbes Fisher as Chief Operating Officer and Dr. Eugenio (Gino) Bortone as Chief Innovation & Food Technology Officer. Forbes brings over 25 years of Food Services industry experience and will lead product innovation and information technology, and drive sales and supply chain optimization to support growth and profitability initiatives. Dr. Eugenio Bortone, one of the world’s most preeminent food scientists, extrusion processing experts, and inventor of Frito-Lay’s Twisted Cheetos.

“We are most excited to welcome Forbes and Dr. Gino to Superlatus management team, as their respective skillsets comprise of consumer product group (CPG) and consumer industry expertise across food innovation, vertical integration and operational functions,” said Tim Alford, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Superlatus, Inc. “As we continue transforming the organization, their leadership will be critical to scaling our business, driving growth, profitability and value creation.”

“I am excited to join Superlatus and the impressive management team as the company continues to execute its long-term growth plan. I look forward to helping the team deliver growth and accelerate profitability, while meeting increasing consumer demand for a product that is plant based and environmentally friendly. I am proud to contribute to a company where improving people’s lives and the environment is at the forefront of every business decision’,” said Forbes

“I am proud to be part of a company that not only has a clear vision for growth by enhancing the vertical integrated plant-based protein market from ‘farm to fork, but also is driven by a mission to support the health of individuals and communities,” said Dr. Bortone.

Forbes Fisher - Chief Operating Officer

Mr. Fisher is a 15-year veteran of the consumer-packaged goods, food, and beverage industry, and has served in a variety of leadership roles in manufacturing, engineering, supply chain strategy and planning, human resources, and enterprise shared services. Most recently, he served as COO of MOKU Foods, where he led a capacity and capability expansion program and operational improvements that enabled MOKU to substantially increase in size and become one of the fastest growing plant-based jerky in the world. From 2016 to 2019, he served as CEO of Canopy Food which encompassed both Manufacturing and Supply Chain Strategy. Forbes attended Columbia University, where he studied Philosophy and Environmental Science.

Dr. Eugenio Bortone – President and CTO

Dr. Bortone has successfully created new-to-the-world innovation for new products and new technologies. He has held several positions in PepsiCo that included Sr. Global Technical Extrusion Leader, and Senior Scientist for the Global Nutrition Group. During his tenure in PepsiCo, he developed and launched several multimillion-dollar products such as Twisted Cheetos, which brought the Cheetos Brand for the first time to a Billion dollars in sales. At the end of his career in Frito Lay North America he had 20 authored patents. For his creativity, in 2004 he was recognized by PepsiCo with the Worldwide Creative Award, Chairman’s Award, and in 2010 was the first recipient of the Thomas Edison Award. In 2017, he applied for 7 patents, and in December 2018 the USPTO awarded the first 3. Gino is a Certified Food Scientist, and has a Ph.D. in Grain Science, a MS in Nutrition, and a BS all from Kansas State University.

About Superlatus, Inc.

Superlatus is a diversified food technology company with distribution capabilities. We scale food innovation and transformational change to our food systems to optimize food security and population health via innovative CPG products, agritech, foodtech, plant-based proteins and alt-proteins. We provide industry-leading processing and forming technologies that create high nutrition, high taste, and textured foods. Our management team consists of world-class food executives with an unparalleled understanding of technology and taste. For more information on Superlatus, please visit Superlatus’ website at https://www.superlatusfoods.com.

About TRxADE HEALTH, INC.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ: MEDS) parent company of pharmaceutical B2B marketplace. The marketplace subsidiary continues to operate as private company (www.trxade.com), serving approximately 14,500+ members nationwide, fostering price transparency.

For more information on TRxADE HEALTH merger with Superlatus, Inc. https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1382574/000149315223026024/form8-k.htm

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements” within the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance or future financial condition. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our company, our industry, our beliefs and our assumptions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “ anticipate ,” “ believe ,” “ continue ,” “ could ,” “ estimate ,” “ expect ,” “ intend ,” “ may ,” “ ongoing, ” “ plan ,” “ potential ,” “ predict ,” “ project ,” “ should ,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These risks include risks relating to agreements with third parties; our ability to raise funding in the future, as needed, and the terms of such funding, including potential dilution caused thereby; our ability to continue as a going concern; security interests under certain of our credit arrangements; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; claims relating to alleged violations of intellectual property rights of others; risks that one or more conditions to closing of the Merger may not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all or that the closing of the proposed Merger will not occur; the outcome of any current legal proceedings or future legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties or others, including proceedings related to the Merger documents; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance or condition that could give rise to the termination or abandonment of the Merger; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the proposed Merger; potential difficulties in employee retention as a result of the announcement and pendency of the proposed Merger; whether the combined business of TRxADE and Superlatus will be successful; and those risks detailed in TRxADE’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The TRxADE undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as otherwise provided by law.

