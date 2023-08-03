Toobit Announces the Launch of Lite Perpetual: A New Feature for Novice Users

Singapore, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the launch of a new product named Lite Perpetual. This innovative tool, based on USDT perpetual contracts, is designed to offer a simplified interface and streamlined trading operations for derivative trading, thereby making the trading experience easier and more intuitive, particularly for novice users.

The Lite Perpetual feature stands out with its simplified page layout and user-friendly operation methods, which provide a clear overview of information and make derivative trading more approachable. Among its most noticeable distinctions from the standard USDT perpetual contracts, Lite Perpetual includes the following:

A simpler, intuitive, and user-friendly page layout, focusing on essential features

Leverage options identical to USDT perpetual contracts with an optimized leverage adjustment interface

By cost order mode, allowing users to allocate assets more reasonably and improve capital utilization

Flexible options to set take-profit and stop-loss orders based on both percentage and fixed price

A shared order book with USDT perpetual contracts for comprehensive market insights

Easy switching between Cross and Isolated position modes

To initiate trading via Lite Perpetual, users can visit the website, select "Derivatives," then "Lite Perpetual," and transfer assets from the "Spot Account" to the "Futures Account."

The Lite Perpetual feature also comes with a significant contract function update – a "By Cost" order mode. This user-friendly function allows traders to better manage their assets and improve capital utilization. Users can directly input the trading price and order cost without the need for additional input of the order quantity, greatly enhancing trading convenience.

Lastly, Toobit introduces a bonus voucher feature, which currently supports three types of vouchers: Copy Trading bonus voucher, Zero-Cost bonus voucher, and Cost-Incurring bonus voucher, providing users more ways to engage in derivative trading.

About Toobit

Toobit is a global cryptocurrency exchange offering a suite of trading services for a wide range of digital assets. Committed to providing a secure and convenient user experience, Toobit continually innovates its platform to include features that cater to both experienced traders and those new to the cryptocurrency market.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord



Yvonne Z Toobit market-at-toobit.com