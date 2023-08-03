City of Reno to Invest $3 Million in Truckee River Corridor Improvements

The City is accepting applications for a consultant to assist in creating a vision and implementation plan for the Truckee River between California and Sparks

Reno, Nevada, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of Reno and Washoe County are accepting Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for a transformative $3 million investment to enhance the Truckee River corridor within unincorporated Washoe County and City of Reno from the California state line to the border of Sparks, Nevada. The City and County are currently inviting qualified firms and consultants to submit their proposals to conduct an analysis of the river’s corridor and adjacent land to shape the future of the Truckee.

On March 8, 2023, Reno City Council approved $3 million of state and local fiscal recovery funds through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to invest in the Truckee River experience. In addition to working with the City of Reno staff, the consultant will work with the public and stakeholders to identify a vision and provide recommendations and a phased implementation plan.

"The Truckee River is an incredible and beautiful asset for our city," said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. "This is a fantastic opportunity to work together as a community to ensure the Truckee will bring joy and memories to residents and visitors for generations to come."

This study will address land use and design, micromobility and connectivity, parks and open space, and safety and sustainability. From developing historic resources and culture strategies, to identifying transit, park, and trail improvements, the full scope of the project aims to reinvigorate the river.

“We are excited to embark on this journey to rejuvenate the Truckee River corridor,” said Doug Thornley, Reno City Manager. “We want to see the Truckee River become a world class experience that draws residents and tourists to enjoy recreation, dining, and more while respecting the ecological legacy of the river.”

Interested parties can access the RFQ details and submission guidelines here. Sealed submissions will be received until 3:00 pm, August 25, 2023 via the City’s online portal. A contract will be awarded to the winning consultant/firm by the end of September. A final Truckee River Plan is expected to be presented to Reno City Council by January 2024.

For further information, those interested can contact Amy Pennington, Special Projects & Outreach Coordinator at penningtona@reno.gov or 775-530-3979.

About the City of Reno:

The City of Reno government's mission is creating a community that people are proud to call home. In order to achieve that purpose, the Reno City Council has established six overarching goals for the City of Reno. To learn more about the City of Reno, visit Reno.gov or call 775-334-INFO (4636).

Attachment

Landon Miller City of Reno 775-462-8000 millerl@reno.gov