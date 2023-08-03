Zendrive announces new leadership formation to accelerate growth

President Dennis Ellis steps into CEO role; Co-Founder and CEO Pankaj Risbood reprises role as CTO

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zendrive, a leading Mobility Risk Intelligence (MRI) provider with a mission to make roads safer with data and analytics, today announced that President Dennis Ellis has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the fast-growing company. Co-Founder and former CEO Pankaj Risbood will reprise his role as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Risbood led Zendrive as CEO and drove significant advancements, forging strong relationships with major US insurers and expanding Zendrive’s technology to tens of millions of users through its proprietary IQL publisher network.

With a passion tied to working closely with technology and a resurging interest in leveraging new solutions to tackle road safety issues, Risbood has made the decision to return to his role as CTO and nominated Zendrive President, Dennis Ellis, for the CEO role. Since joining Zendrive, Ellis has made remarkable contributions to Zendrive’s success by defining the company’s go-to-market strategy, cultivating cross-industry partnerships, and scaling IQL beyond 50 million users.

“I am confident that under Dennis’ guidance, Zendrive will continue to revolutionize telematics, expand its applications, and enhance profitability for our partners via our proprietary MRI platform,” says Pankaj Risbood, Co-Founder and CEO of Zendrive.

“As I step into the role of CEO at Zendrive, I am both humbled and honored to lead this exceptional team toward a future filled with innovation and growth,” says Dennis Ellis, President of Zendrive. “Together, we will reinforce our dedication to customer success and to making roads safer for everyone. With Pankaj by my side as CTO, I look forward to driving Zendrive to new heights.”

Through its IQL solution, Zendrive has developed the world's largest and fastest-growing safe drivers network, helping millions of drivers find personalized auto insurance quotes through their favorite consumer apps while helping insurers price policies based on credible behavioral and contextual insights. The company is poised to reach 80% of the drivers in the US by mid-2024.

About Zendrive

Zendrive's mission is to make roads safer through data and analytics. Its award-winning Mobility Risk Intelligence (MRI) platform — powered by 200 billion miles of data gathered from 100s of millions of drivers across the globe — helps insurers understand and mitigate mobility risk, reducing the likelihood of collisions by 49%. The platform also helps insurers find and acquire preferred risk drivers through Zendrive's vast publisher network with access to hundreds of millions of users. With an engaging test drive experience, participating consumer applications deliver savings to their customers while also diversifying revenue streams. The company has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies and was recently included in the global Insurtech 100 list of most innovative companies.