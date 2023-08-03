Submit Release
Oath of Office: Juan Pua A. Pua to serve as DFEMS Commissioner, Calvo to Serve on the Commonwealth Economic Development Authority Board, Hofschneider to serve on the e Public Lands Advisory Board

Congratulations to Juan A. Pua, who was recently sworn in to serve as Commissioner of the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services. Ms. Dana Calvo and Mr. Henry Hofschneider have also been sworn in to serve on the Commonwealth Economic Development Authority Board and the Public Lands Advisory Board, respectively.

