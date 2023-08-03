UAP Medical Coalition Urges Congress for Responsible Disclosure of UAP

UAPMC

The UAP Medical Coalition supports government transparency and disclosure of UAP reality, but Congress must also work to prepare the public.

There has been no preparation, and few resources have been vetted and allocated to prepare society to cope with the psycho-social and physical effects of UAP exposures and information.” — Ted Roe

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The UAP Medical Coalition (UAPMC) urges Congress to responsibly prepare the public as the US government moves toward transparency and disclosure of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP).

Throughout the 70-plus years of UAP reports, little attention has been given to the psychological and physiological effects of UAP exposures and UAP information on witnesses, their families, their communities, and society.

Ted Roe, UAPMC founder: “There has been no preparation, and few resources have been vetted and allocated to prepare society to cope with the psycho-social and physical effects of UAP exposures and information. Government transparency on UAP must be balanced with responsible disclosure of what is and isn’t known.”

The organized effort towards transparency and disclosure of what certain factions of government know is gaining momentum.

• On July 14, 2023, US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD) introduced an amendment (the Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) Disclosure Act of 2023) to the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) “which would mandate government records related” to UAP.

• On July 26, 2023, the US House Oversight Committee, Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs held a public hearing with whistleblower David Grusch, former National Reconnaissance Officer Representative, Ryan Graves, Executive Director, Americans for Safe Aerospace, and David Fravor, former Commanding Officer, Black Aces Squadron, US Navy.

After a close encounter or sighting, some witnesses have experienced physiological and psychological health effects, collectively known as Anomalous Health Incidents (AHI).

Populations impacted by UAP exposures and associated stigma includes but is not limited to pilots and air traffic controllers, veterans, law enforcement and first responders, mental health and medical providers, and many segments of the civilian populace.

In June 2021, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence issued a report titled “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena: Preliminary Assessment.” It cited three concerns arising from the reality of UAP—National Security, aviation safety, and stigma that inhibits engagement by science and academia. This stigma is also inhibiting our ability to react and protect our society and obstructing our ability to understand what UAP are. The UAPMC is dedicated to addressing this stigma with rational, reasoned engagement.

UAP information may be disturbing and harmful, particularly to those who are mentally or emotionally unprepared or unable to process it. As more is learned, the information may have a corrosive effect on society and foundational institutions.

The UAPMC provides information across the spectrum of UAP research and is prepared to work with Congress and various stakeholders in helping society adapt to the reality of UAP.

As Congress investigates, plans further hearings, and considers the final passage of the FY 2024 NDAA, the UAPMC calls for responsible disclosure.

The UAP Medical Coalition was established to inform stakeholders, particularly the mental health and medical community, about UAP and UAP exposures, encourage research, and improve patient care. The UAP Medical Coalition also facilitates and supports other programs focused on community health-related UAP initiatives.

Ted Roe, Founder, UAP Medical Coalition:

Ted Roe is the founder of the UAP Medical Coalition, www.uapmed.org, and a co-founder of www.narcap.org – the National Aviation Reporting Center on Anomalous Phenomena - a 20yr data collection and advocacy program for UAP and Aviation Safety. He is a founding member of the UAP Integration and Outreach Committee at the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, AIAA - www.aiaauap.org, and is a UAP experiencer. His goals are to advocate for UAP/UFO experiencers, promote evidence-based practices, research, and education, and raise the standards for ethics and professionalism in UAP studies.

