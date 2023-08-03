MPU Published Conference Proceedings of the Fourteenth Higher Education International Conference

MACAU, August 3 - Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) has published the “Proceedings of the Fourteenth Higher Education International Conference on Online Teaching and Sustainable Quality Assurance: Challenges and Perspectives”. The proceedings contain selected papers from the online conference of the same name co-organised by MPU and the Asia-Pacific Quality Network (APQN) in November 2022. The conference discussed the current situation and the future of quality assurance in higher education, innovation and influence in educational evaluation, the mechanism and effectiveness of online teaching in various disciplines, and digitisation of quality assurance, and participants benefited from the exchanges at this conference. The publication of the proceedings provides reference measures and research examples for the present and future of online modes of teaching and learning in higher education, as well as quality assurance for sustainable development.

Topics covered in the collection of papers include: online and blended teaching and learning, teaching effectiveness, institutional accreditation, educational design, etc. In addition to selected conference papers, keynote speeches from the conference include “Quality Assurance in the Changing World of Higher Education – A Perspective from Europe” by Douglas Blackstock, President of the European Association for Quality Assurance in Higher Education (ENQA); “Pilot Project on the Development of Applied Degree Programmes” by Albert Chow, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Council for Accreditation of Academic and Vocational Qualifications (HKCAAVQ); “What have we learned from learning online?” by Maureen McLaughlin, Academic Registrar and Director of Student, Library and Academic Services at Northumbria University, UK; and “Aggregated ranking as a tool for evaluation of the quality and positioning of Asia-Pacific universities at the global level” by Galina Motova, Vice-President of APQN are also included in the proceedings.

The “Proceedings of the Fourteenth Higher Education International Conference on Online Teaching and Sustainable Quality Assurance: Challenges and Perspectives” is now available at the Public Information Centre, the Starlight Bookstore (MPU Branch) and the Macau Cultural Plaza. The electronic version of the proceedings has been published and is available on the following website: https://www.mpu.edu.mo/proceedings_14th_heconf/.