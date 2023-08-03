MPU-Bell English Centre Hosts Popular English Teacher Training Courses for Shanghai Teachers

MACAU, August 3 - To promote exchanges and collaboration with mainland higher education institutions and to support the Macao SAR government's vision of 'Education + Tourism' for diversified economic development, the MPU-Bell English Centre and Shanghai Normal University joined forces to organise two summer English teacher training courses from July 16th to August 3rd These professional development courses welcomed English teachers from numerous colleges and universities in Shanghai to participate. Throughout the courses, participating teachers received high-quality English teaching training and development while experiencing Macao's rich cultural characteristics. The courses garnered high praise from the attendees and yielded fruitful results.

The summer English teacher training courses focused on enhancing university-level English teaching, covering discussions on English language inquiry, teaching methodologies, and the integration of technology in teaching. The training team was led by Dr. David Sansom, Director of the MPU-Bell English Centre, along with other experienced trainers in the Centre. The courses attracted English teachers from more than ten higher education institutions in Shanghai. The training courses focused on two main topics: 'English Enhancement for Teachers' and 'Integrating Educational Technology into Teaching and Learning.' The former explored different aspects of the English language and university-level English teaching methods through classroom sharing and teaching demonstrations. The latter focused on the development of educational technology with discussions on how to combine technology with teaching in order to enhance university-level English teaching. Delighted with the course content and a well-structured schedule, participating teachers expressed their satisfaction with the courses for their acquisition of professional knowledge, improved English proficiency, and the immense benefits derived from on-site training, which included visits to the mesmerizing World Heritage sites of Macao.

The MPU-Bell English Centre takes pride in its team of experienced English teacher trainers who are committed to fostering high-quality English teacher training and professional development through offering diverse English learning programs. Through these meticulously designed courses, the Centre plays a crucial role in positioning Macao as a hub for English training and international examinations, not only within the city but also across the Greater Bay Area and mainland China. MPU-Bell remains dedicated to supporting the continuous growth of English training and international English proficiency examinations in Macao. A series of summer and autumn English learning and IELTS training courses are currently open for registration, and the examination dates for various international English tests, including SAT, ACT, and IELTS, can be found on the Centre's website: bellcentre.mpu.edu.mo. Feel free to visit the website for further information.