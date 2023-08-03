Gordon Brothers & Nations Capital Join Forces to Expand Commercial & Industrial Presence

Boston, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, and Nations Capital Inc. (NCI) have joined forces to expand the firms’ commercial and industrial market presence and serve a broader range of clients with holistic solutions.

Gordon Brothers’ majority investment in NCI will bolster both firms’ existing commercial and industrial capabilities in North America, which include asset-focused solutions across valuations, dispositions, financing and investment.

Founded in May 2020, NCI is an industry-leading commercial and industrial business with a focus on and expertise in finance, restructuring and insolvency. The firm has completed and managed large transactions in the transportation, oil and gas, mining, construction and consumer products sectors. The management team will remain equity owners and continue to lead the firm in providing its customers, clients and partners with the same robust suite of services it has provided since its founding.

“NCI has a strong track record within the industry, and their exceptional talent and expertise are a perfect complement to our growing commercial and industrial business,” said Norma Kuntz, Chief Executive Officer of Gordon Brothers. “We are thrilled to welcome the NCI team to the Gordon Brothers’ organization.”

“We are excited to partner with Gordon Brothers and leverage our combined resources to provide comprehensive solutions for our clients,” said Jim Lightburn, Co-Founder and President of NCI. “Our firms’ complementary capabilities and product offerings will provide unparalleled value and expertise to the industry while supporting NCI’s continued growth.”

Gordon Brothers was represented by Kramer Levin, and NCI was represented by Houlihan Lokey and Blank Rome.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

About Nations Capital

Nations Capital is a strategic partner to companies and clients across a wide range of commercial and industrial sectors, with a particular focus and expertise in finance, restructuring, and insolvency. The firm provides capital, advisory services and infrastructure to guide clients through change and growth.

