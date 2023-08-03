Jennifer Brochu appointed Chief Financial Officer for The Producto Group

SHIRLEY, Mass., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Producto Group (the “Company” or “Producto”), a solution driven manufacturer of high-precision round tooling, precision machining and assemblies for complex components and heavy-gauge custom plastic enclosures, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Brochu as the company's new Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. As the Chief Financial Officer of Producto, Mrs. Brochu will be responsible for overseeing all financial operations, implementing growth-focused financial strategies, and ensuring the company's financial health and sustainability.



"We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer Brochu as our new CFO," said Mark Rauenzahn, CEO at Producto. "Her proven expertise in driving financial growth and her exceptional leadership skills will be instrumental in steering the financial direction of Producto as we continue to evolve and expand our offerings. Jennifer's strategic mindset and wealth of experience in the manufacturing industry make her an invaluable addition to Producto's executive leadership team.”

With over 30 years of outstanding experience in finance and leadership roles within the manufacturing industry, Jennifer Brochu brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of driving financial success and operational excellence. Prior to joining Producto, Mrs. Brochu served as the Vice President of Finance for the A&D Division of AMETEK, a renowned provider of engineering and manufacturing solutions for mission-critical programs in the aerospace and military markets.

During her 13-year career at AMETEK, revenue more than tripled in the Division, driven by both organic growth strategies and acquisitions complementary to the Division. Her work created a strong continuous improvement environment, which resulted in significant EBITDA expansion and achieved substantial improvements in working capital metrics. Prior to AMETEK, Jennifer held key financial positions in various large manufacturing companies, including General Electric Power Systems Division and Tyco Safety Products. Throughout her career, she demonstrated unwavering dedication and displayed an innate ability to thrive in roles of increasing responsibility.

Mrs. Brochu holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and is a distinguished graduate of the General Electric Financial Management program.

"I am excited to join the Producto Groups’s dynamic executive team as Chief Financial Officer. I believe that financial leadership serves as the cornerstone for driving innovation and fostering growth within any organization. I am eager to contribute my financial expertise to further shape a prosperous future for the Producto Group, solidifying its position as a leader in the manufacturing industry,” said Jennifer Brochu, CFO of Producto Group.

About The Producto Group

The Producto Group is a solution driven manufacturer, with highly differentiated capabilities for the medical industry, via Producto Medical, and other critical, regulated high-end markets, through Producto Precision. Our unique, yet synergistic, Brands offer high-precision round tooling (Ring Precision), precision machining and assembly for complex components (New Vision Industries), heavy-gauge plastic enclosures (ThermoFab), and springs and die sets (Dieco), as part of a fully integrated “One Producto” solution.

