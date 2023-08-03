Grom’s Curiosity Ink Media Announces September Production Start for Theatrical Release of Santa.com Animated Movie

Feature Screenplay Recognized with Multiple Award Nominations During Prestigious Stuttgart International Festival of Animated Film

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) (“Grom” or the “Company”), a media, technology and entertainment company dedicated to family friendly programming, web filtering technology, and safe social media for kids, today announced that Curiosity Ink Media, the company’s original storytelling division, is planning to begin production on its animated holiday movie, Santa.com, beginning in September. The film, nominated for both Best Animated Film and Biggest International Market Potential Screenplay in the 2023 Stuttgart (Germany) International Festival of Animated Film, is being prepared for theatrical distribution in Fall 2025. The production commencement was confirmed by Curiosity Ink Media’s Chief Executive Officer, Jared Wolfson.



“We are thrilled to unwrap production on this delightfully comedic, adventurous and heartfelt film,” explains Wolfson. “Santa.com has been a labor of holiday love for us. This production commencement marks the culmination of unwavering support from partners and industry peers, and opens up an exciting door through which we expect to welcome many more relationships en route to establishing and nurturing the next great holiday tradition franchise.”

Santa.com is a co-production between Curiosity Ink Media and international global production and distribution powerhouse, Toon2Tango GmbH & Co. KG (“Toon2Tango”), the acclaimed and prolific Germany-based production company. As production forges ahead, the companies will continue to evolve discussions around expanded distribution, licensing & merchandising deals, globally.

The film takes place in a world where Santa's Workshop has undergone a technological revolution and where magic and tradition have been replaced with automation and efficiency. Even Santa himself has seemingly retired, leaving his operations in the hands of a new generation of tech-savvy elves. But when a grinchy computer hacker takes control of Santa's Workshop and threatens to destroy Christmas unless Santa is handed over, Yoyo, a lovable but naive, homeschooled elf, unexpectedly becomes the North Pole's last hope at saving the day. Fortunately, Yoyo isn't alone. Along with his cynical HR elf colleague, his loyal reindeer pup, and a misfit packaging drone, Yoyo sets off on a wild and heartwarming mission to find Santa, all while helping everyone rediscover the true magic of Christmas.

The Santa.com feature was a standout at the Stuttgart Festival of Animated Film in April, which drew over 100,000 attendees. There, it was nominated in the category of Best Screenplay for an Animated Feature Film, which recognizes scripts that exhibit the most promise as a global market success, as well as in the category of Biggest International Market Potential Screenplay, for scripts that exhibit the overall qualities of a commercial success.

About Curiosity Ink Media

Named as one of Business Worldwide Magazine’s “20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch” in 2022, Curiosity Ink Media is a global media company that develops, acquires, builds, grows and maximizes the short, mid, and long-term commercial potential of Kids & Family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Driven by a best-in-class leadership team, Curiosity Ink Media’s multi-faceted IP library is designed to amass ongoing value through strategic stewardship, partnerships, and highly targeted market entry. For more information, please visit https://curiosityinkmedia.com/ .

About Toon2Tango

Toon2Tango is a boutique company specializing in IP creation, development, financing, production, distribution and brand building within the kids and family entertainment sector. The company is positioned as a worldwide operation working across all types of children’s and family entertainment IP. Toon2Tango also actively engages in co-financing and acquisition of quality programming with a strong international appeal. Its founders are Hans Ulrich Stoef and Jo Daris, two major names in the international television and movie arena.

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at gromsocial.com or for investor relations information, please visit investors.gromsocial.com..

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements, which may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Grom and members of its management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated are discussed throughout the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available at www.sec.gov as well as the Company’s website at www.gromsocial.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or changes to future operating results.

Grom Social Enterprises/Curiosity Ink Media

Paul Ward

+1-917-0593-6066

Paul@gromsocial.com

Toon2Tango

Claudia Hennekemper

claudia.hennekemper@toon2tango.com

+49-89-2080-4710

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb1d1187-21ba-4b06-bc67-cbd41d7b4e92