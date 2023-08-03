Good Gaming CEO Talks About Expanding Horizons and Driving Value Through Exciting New Developments in Mobile Gaming and Web3 Developments For Their Recent Shareholder Update

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Good Gaming, Inc. ( OTCQB: GMER ) (the "Company"), an innovative brand creating unique interactive entertainment experiences across the gaming segment since 2008 is pleased to release its recent shareholder update.



Dear Shareholders,

It has been some time since I last updated you on the progress of Good Gaming, Inc. This delay was not a result of neglect but rather a conscious decision to avoid sharing insignificant or meandering updates as we evaluated and worked toward pivoting the organization strategically.

As I have reiterated over the years, GMER news should be impactful and deserve your time and attention. While I understand how frustrating this can be for shareholders, rest assured that Good Gaming Inc. is a highly valued asset that we manage closely and carefully. This thoughtful approach to the business, although time-consuming, ensures that when a worthy opportunity arises, we can truly focus our energy, time, and financial resources on it, knowing that we have the right mechanism for a successful and profitable outcome.

Following the downturn of the NFT market last year, we found it necessary to monitor the industry conditions closely while also diversifying our game development channels. This ensured GMER's adaptability and, ultimately, its resilience. Our extensive experience in the rapidly changing gaming industry has taught us the importance of tenacity, practicality, patience, and caution. I remain fervently optimistic about GMER's future. Recently, we announced a strategic partnership with ViaOne Services, a significant step that enables us to extend our mobile gaming offerings to Assist Wireless and enTouch Wireless's vast customer bases, as well as to app stores. This collaboration offers a unique revenue-sharing opportunity through advertising and in-app purchases for both Good Gaming and these ViaOne-managed companies.

The most exciting aspect of our partnership involves the pre-installation of Good Gaming games on more than 100,000 mobile phones monthly through enTouch and Assist Wireless. This allows us to quickly deploy our unique mobile games and incentivize users to play them without the cumbersome and often expensive step of asking consumers to install an app manually.

Our upcoming flagship mobile game, which incorporates innovative Web3 gaming elements, is set to spearhead a multi-year release schedule. This integration, empowered by blockchain technology and connected intellectual property components, will award players with a broad range of achievements and periodic, limited-supply skin drops stored as Non-Fungible Tokens.

Paired with the inclusion of Web3 capabilities in our mobile gaming apps, this initiative grants players full control and genuine ownership of their in-game assets. In-game assets unlock a new dimension within the gaming space where free-market principles can be leveraged to monetize a myriad of dynamic opportunities. This partnership and our unique mobile game experiences will not only be widely considered as groundbreaking in the mobile space but also hold the potential to redefine the entire gaming industry, by driving continued innovation among mobile gaming and Web3 developers.

The cooperation with ViaOne for connected game deployment also sets the stage for Good Gaming to introduce additional Telecom providers to this mutually beneficial opportunity within an industry that is hungry for new incremental revenue streams and community engaging products. This partnership promises to potentially result in our games being pre-installed on millions of distributed devices nationwide. As we set forth on this exciting venture, we are confident that our joint vision will catalyze transformative changes in the gaming industry, solidifying our status as leaders in this space.

We greatly appreciate your trust and faith in us as we persist in making progress. We always welcome your feedback and encourage you to reach out with any questions or concerns about GMER. We are grateful for your ongoing trust in us.

Thank you for being part of our collective journey as we build something exciting and special.

Best Regards,

David B. Dorwart

Chairman & CEO

Good Gaming, Inc.

Good Gaming, Inc.

Good Gaming is an interactive entertainment company leading the evolution of gaming from traditional gaming to creating digital playgrounds across a vast array of interconnected platforms. Founded in 2008, Good Gaming has continued to enable a strong sense of community, place, and purpose within our interactive experiences. Good Gaming believes its communities and experiences will redefine the digital collectibles space and be pivotal in the transition and perception of ownership of digital goods.

For more information about Good Gaming, please visit our website:

https://www.good-gaming.com

ViaOne Services

ViaOne Services is an innovative company founded in 2015 that brings together nine distinct brands across a variety of sectors. Our team of more than 75 employees provides top-tier business services, including data analytics, customer acquisition & retention, compliance, accounting, finance, inventory management, training, advertising, marketing, and customer service to both internal companies and external partners.

For more information about ViaOne Services, please visit our website:

https://viaoneservices.com/

Safe Harbor: This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Good Gaming Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Good Gaming Inc.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Good Gaming, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth as "Risk Factors" in such filings.

Investor Contact:

Joseph M. Vazquez III

Phone: (888) 245-3005

Email: infinityglobalconsulting@gmail.com

Wire Service Contact: