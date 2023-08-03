Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals Drive Capillary Electrophoresis Market Demand, anticipated to Reach Worth US$ 1.8 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The surge in demand for Capillary Electrophoresis was propelled by the rapid expansion of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, increasing research efforts in life sciences, and growing awareness regarding environmental safety. Furthermore, the popularity of CE was bolstered by significant technological advancements in the field, making it a preferred choice for various applications.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Capillary Electrophoresis Market size is projected to be valued at US$ 1.0 Billion in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 1.8 Billion by 2033. The sales of capillary electrophoresis are expected to record a significant CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.



The biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries heavily rely on CE for drug development, quality control, and process optimization. CE's ability to analyze proteins, nucleic acids, and small molecules with high sensitivity and accuracy makes it an essential tool in these sectors.

The capillary electrophoresis (CE) market is experiencing significant growth and technological advancements, making it a crucial player in the analytical instruments industry.

Capillary electrophoresis is a powerful separation technique that precisely analyzes DNA, proteins, and other biomolecules based on their charge-to-mass ratio and size.

Its high-resolution capabilities and ability to handle complex samples have led to widespread adoption across various research fields, including genomics, proteomics, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology. Moreover, integrating CE with mass spectrometry and other advanced technologies has expanded its analytical potential, enabling researchers to explore new life sciences and diagnostics frontiers.

As the demand for accurate and efficient analytical tools continues to rise, the CE market is anticipated to witness sustained growth, empowering scientists and researchers to unravel the mysteries of the molecular world and drive advancements in diverse scientific disciplines.

Capillary electrophoresis (CE) is widely utilized for DNA analysis owing to its high-resolution capabilities and efficient separation of DNA fragments. The market for genomic DNA analysis is projected to witness a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the assessment period.

Capillary Electrophoresis Market Regional Analysis:

In the United States, the market revenue for CE is expected to reach US$ 31.9 million by 2033, with a robust CAGR of 5.6%. Research organizations and institutes are prominent end users of CE technology, driving groundbreaking discoveries in fields like genomics and proteomics.

The United Kingdom market is witnessing steady expansion, with a CAGR of 5.4%, fueled by the adoption of CE in genomics and molecular biology research, supported by government initiatives and a skilled workforce.

Japan's CE market is also experiencing steady progress, with a CAGR of 6.6% from 2018 to 2022 and an expected CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2033. Japanese research organizations and biotech companies actively embrace CE, making the country a key player in driving scientific advancements through capillary electrophoresis technology.

Recent Developments

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved HYDRASYS 2, created by Sebia, Inc., a prominent producer of clinical protein electrophoresis equipment and reagents used for disease screening and monitoring, on May 2, 2019. HYDRASYS 2 is a complete gel electrophoresis system with perforce staining, scanning, and migration.

Harvard Biosciences and DKSH struck a collaboration agreement on December 16, 2019, to extend their wide variety of scientific equipment used in life sciences research in Asia Pacific. Harvard Bioscience Inc. is a prominent maker of scientific equipment in the United States that helps biotechnology and pharmaceutical businesses enhance research quality.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. announced the debut of the Science of Opioid Dependence Kit in September 2019, which provides high school and college instructors with a simple hands-on DNA electrophoresis activity to teach complicated genetics due to the opioid crisis.

SCIEX launched its cutting-edge capillary electrophoresis solution, the BioPhase 8800 system, in September 2021. The system is an advanced, unique multi-capillary technology that simultaneously handles up to eight samples, maintaining sample uniformity and offering dependable and exact findings.

Top 10 Manufacturers in Capillary Electrophoresis Market:

Agilent Technologies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Helena Laboratories Corporation Hoefer, Inc. (Harvard Biosciences) Merck KGaA PerkinElmer Inc. SCIEX SERVA Electrophoresis GmbH Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Danaher Corporation

Key Segments Covered in the Capillary Electrophoresis Market Report

Application:

Genomic DNA

Plasmid DNA

Fragment Analysis

RNA/mRNA Analysis

Others



End User:

Research Organizations and Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)



More Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the capillary electrophoresis market, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the capillary electrophoresis market, the report is segmented on the basis of Application type (Genomic DNA, Plasmid DNA, Fragment Analysis, RNA/mRNA Analysis, Others), End User type (Research Organizations and Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Others), region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

