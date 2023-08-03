Deep Green Waste & Recycling (DGWR) Subsidiary Awarded $1.995 Million Contract for Safe Asbestos Removal

Lyell Environmental Services to remove asbestos-containing waste from Nashville commercial site

Nashville, TN, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyell Environmental Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Deep Green Waste & Recycling Inc. (OTC PINK:DGWR), today announced that its subsidiary company Lyell Environmental Services, Inc. has secured a prestigious contract worth $1.995 million over six months for the pre-demolition removal and disposal of asbestos-containing materials at a site within a prestigious hospital complex in downtown Nashville, Tennessee. This significant achievement underscores Deep Green's commitment to environmental safety and excellence in hazardous material management.

Asbestos is a hazardous substance that poses serious health risks when disturbed, making its safe removal and disposal critical to the well-being of both workers and the surrounding community. With its proven track record of handling hazardous materials responsibly and employing cutting-edge technologies, Lyell Environmental Services, Inc. was selected as the preferred contractor for this crucial asbestos abatement project in Nashville.

"We are honored to have been awarded this contract to conduct the safe removal and secure disposal of asbestos-containing materials for this client," said David Bradford, President of Lyell Environmental Services. "This project aligns perfectly with our core values and expertise in providing efficient and sustainable waste management solutions."

The company will adhere to strict safety protocols, ensuring that the removal and disposal processes are conducted with the utmost care and in full compliance with state and federal regulations. Lyell Environmental Services aims to complete the project efficiently within the stipulated six-month timeframe, employing their state-of-the-art equipment and certified personnel. The company's dedication to environmental sustainability ensures that all waste materials will be managed responsibly, with a focus on recycling and minimizing the environmental impact.

This project demonstrates Deep Green’s commitment to protecting the environment and the health of the community, further bolstering its reputation as a reliable and environmentally conscious recycling and remediation leader.

About Lyell Environmental Services, Inc.

Lyell Environmental Services, Inc. is an established commercial environmental and ecological testing services company based in Nashville, Tennessee. With a strong focus on environmental protection and safety, the company offers a comprehensive range of services, including hazardous material management, waste removal, recycling, and sustainable disposal options. For more information, visit: https://www.lyellenvironmentalservices.com/

About Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc.

Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. (OTC PINK:DGWR) is a waste, recycling and remediation services which provides sustainable waste, recycling, and remediation services, and helps commercial customers realize cost-savings using streamlined processes that help manage, reduce, and recycle waste streams. For more information, visit: https://DeepGreenWaste.com

