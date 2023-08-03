ALE Investigation Leads to Multiple Arrests in Fayetteville

Cumberland County, N.C.

After receiving numerous complaints of alcohol, controlled substances, and weapons violations in and around Circle K 2723027, located at 2001 Skibo Road, Fayetteville, NC, North Carolina Alcohol Enforcement (ALE) special agents conducted an investigation to address these complaints.

During the investigation, special agents observed numerous individuals present in the parking lot of this ABC licensed premises unlawfully consuming alcoholic beverages, preparing and consuming controlling substances, and carrying handguns. As special agents prepared to investigate the crimes observed, they heard and saw multiple gunshots being fired. After conducting vehicle stops related to this incident, three guns were seized including a polymer weapon, commonly referred to as a “ghost gun,” bearing no serial number.

The following individuals were charged:

Darryl Donte Kehleay, 27, of Fayetteville, NC, was charged with felony speeding to elude arrest (seizure of the vehicle pending forfeiture proceedings), going armed to the terror of the public, resisting a public officer, carrying a concealed weapon, driving while impaired and discharging a firearm within the city limits.

Caelan Kenson Sinclair, 20, of Lumberton, NC, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Juvenile, 17, of Fayetteville, was charged on a juvenile petition with carrying a concealed weapon, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Juvenile, 17, of Fayetteville, was charged on a juvenile petition with simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Fayetteville Police Department responded to ALE’s requests for assistance by collecting 10 shell casings as evidence of the shooting. ALE special agents routinely partner with state and local law enforcement agencies to address matters of public safety where complaints allege criminal activity upon the premises of ABC licensed establishments.

ALE is working with Circle K, Circle K Stores Incorporated, to curb criminal activity from happening at this Circle K and others located throughout North Carolina. The goal of this partnership is to provide a safe environment for patrons and employees of Circle K.