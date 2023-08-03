Nauticus Robotics to Exhibit at the 50th SPE Offshore Europe Conference

Company to Showcase Nauticus Fleet Build and Deployment Updates

HOUSTON, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (“Nauticus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KITT), a developer of autonomous robots using artificial intelligence for data collection and intervention services for the ocean industries, today announced it will exhibit its latest technology at the 50th Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Offshore Europe Conference, occurring September 5 – 8th in Aberdeen, Scotland, at the P&J Live indoor complex. The Company will exhibit at Stand 2B60.



The Company’s booth will feature scale models, production status, and the latest commissioning videos regarding the Nauticus Fleet’s revolutionizing pair of tandem robots: Aquanaut – an untethered, subsea vehicle enabled by Nauticus’ proprietary software suite, toolKITT – and its surface counterpart, Hydronaut – an optionally-crewed vessel supporting Aquanaut’s launch, recovery, and real-time operations back to remote operations centers.

“We’re embarking on what will be and already is an incredibly impactful time for Nauticus as we unveil and deploy industry-changing technology with the potential to change the way we access with the ocean,” said Nauticus CEO Nicolaus Radford. “Nauticus is at the forefront of a confluence of sustainable offshore and autonomous ocean technologies, and we’re elated to bring our tech to Aberdeen as we continue our European expansion.”

The SPE Offshore Europe Conference is a renowned event working to drive a better future within the energy industry. The 50th anniversary conference provides industry leaders at all points in the value chain to collaborate face-to-face, while looking to drive the gas and oil sectors forward. With a focus on energy security, energy transition, and innovative technology, the SPE Offshore Europe Conference aims to drive the transition to a more sustainable energy industry.

About Nauticus

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. is a developer of autonomous robots using artificial intelligence for data collection and intervention services for the ocean industries. Nauticus’ robotic systems and services are delivered to commercial and government-facing customers through a Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) business model and direct product sales for both hardware platforms and software licenses. Besides a standalone service offering and products, Nauticus’ approach to ocean robotics has also resulted in the development of a range of technology products for retrofitting/upgrading legacy systems and other third-party vehicle platforms. Nauticus provides customers with the necessary data collection, analytics, and subsea manipulation capabilities to support and maintain assets while reducing their operational footprint, operating cost, and greenhouse gas emissions to improve offshore health, safety, and environmental exposure.

