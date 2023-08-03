GTECH Agency Takes the Lead on New Growth Strategy with WooRank

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a leading cloud-based marketing technology software provider, today announced that GTECH, a global full-service digital marketing company, has chosen, WooRank, its innovative SEO product to power their revenue growth.



The technology powerhouse will leverage the WooRank SEO tool to accelerate its lead generation success. The company has delivered cross-media solutions to over 300 businesses worldwide, including esteemed Fortune 500 clients such as Standard Chartered, Red Bull, Ford, IBM, SAP, Johnson & Johnson, and Cisco.

GTECH will integrate WooRank enabling website visitors to submit a form in exchange for white-labeled SEO reports. Businesses can assess their online technical and SEO performance and see actionable fixes for fast improvement.

Headquartered in Dubai, GTECH understands the pivotal role of lead generation in business success and has over 15 years of experience delivering exceptional digital marketing solutions to clients across the globe.

WooRank helps content publishers and web developers produce SEO-compliant webpages faster and increase site traffic by improving their ranking on search engines like Google.

"Bridgeline is committed to empowering businesses like GTECH with cutting-edge marketing technology that scales their growth and drives revenue," stated Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital.

