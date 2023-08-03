Golden Grail Beverages (OTC:GOGY) Announces Expansion of Spider Energy Drink Distribution to Michigan

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Grail Technology, doing business as Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY), is proud to announce the expansion of Spider Energy Drink's distribution to Michigan in a strategic partnership with Imperial Beverage. This move marks another milestone in the brand's expansion in the Midwest, giving Michigan consumers ready access to the invigorating Spider Energy Drink.



With the comprehensive reach of Imperial Beverage, serving over 600 retailers in Michigan, this alliance substantially broadens Spider Energy’s market footprint and propels the brand's growth momentum in the region.

Russ Kaffenberger, Chief Revenue Officer at Golden Grail Beverages, stated, "Our collaboration with Imperial Beverage is not just an expansion of our distribution network into Michigan; it's a testament to our commitment to make Spider Energy Drink a household name. This partnership significantly enhances our market presence and connects with an ever-growing consumer base."

Further fueling the brand's Michigan launch, Spider Energy Drink's sponsored driver, Ryan Ellis, will rev up at the NASCAR Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250 race on August 5th at the Michigan International Speedway. Ellis, a star in the racing community, elevates Spider Energy's profile within the adrenaline-fueled world of NASCAR. This high-octane sponsorship reflects Spider Energy's competitive spirit and echoes its commitment to making waves in the Cabo Wabo 250 event.

Packed with 240 mg of caffeine, B vitamins, taurine, and other energizing ingredients, Spider Energy Drink promises to fuel Michigan race fans for the Cabo Wabo 250. Spider Energy drinks has dramatically expanded its retail network in the past six months, enhancing its accessibility to consumers. Ellis's participation, coupled with Spider Energy's sponsorship, will amplify the brand's visibility and resonate with the high-energy Michigan fans.

Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY), www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com, is a fast-growing company focused on driving innovation, promoting growth, and managing a diverse beverage portfolio with responsible investment. We target brands with a proven sales history, robust retail presence, loyal consumer base, and strong value propositions. Our growing portfolio includes brands within emerging and expanding beverage categories, such as Spider Energy Drink, Sway Energy Drink, Trevi Fruit Essence Water, Tickle Water, Sketch Can for Tweens, Cause Water, KOZ Water, and Scorpion Energy Hemp/CBD. We are dedicated to eco-friendly practices and replacing plastic with more sustainable alternatives to reduce plastic pollution. Golden Grail pledges to do our part to create a sustainable future while maintaining an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition. Also, it includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.