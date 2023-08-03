Duck Creek Technologies Deploys Future-Focused SaaS Technology to Enhance the Collector Car-Loving Customer Experiences for Hagerty

In a niche insurance market, Duck Creek helps Hagerty stand out as an innovator in delivering unique products and capabilities

Boston, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, announces its global technology partnership with Hagerty, an automotive lifestyle brand and a leading specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market, to develop and deploy the future of day-to-day customer connections across the insurance lifecycle.

Hagerty chose Duck Creek as its technology partner to deliver the next era of core insurance systems that enhance connections with the insurer across its policy, billing, claims, data insights, digital enablement, and distribution management solutions. Duck Creek’s modern, digital insurance platform will enable the world’s largest provider of specialty insurance for classic vehicles to build customized, more humanized experiences for its global members so they may enjoy their vehicles to the fullest. Hagerty’s selection of Duck Creek enables the insurer to quickly expand to meet the modern insurance coverage needs of the growing classic car enthusiast market.

Duck Creek’s deep domain expertise, market-leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) capabilities and thriving partner ecosystem pair well with Hagerty’s mission to bring the best customer experience and coverage for collector car enthusiasts in the United States and Canada. Through its newly formed partnership, Duck Creek and Hagerty will support both existing agent and broker channels while deploying an enhanced direct-to-consumer experience allowing vintage and classic car enthusiasts to access and purchase Hagerty insurance products from a single, unified code stack.

“Hagerty is a true global leader in insurance for classic and enthusiast vehicles and takes great pride in their goal to protect their members’ most treasured assets,” said Mike Jackowski, Chief Executive Officer, Duck Creek Technologies. “Duck Creek is very proud to be the selected technology partner to Hagerty, and we share in their ambition to create a more humanized digital shopping and service experience that fosters trust, earns loyalty and creates lasting value for their members.”

“I am excited to announce our strategic partnership with Duck Creek Technologies, which reflects our commitment to elevating member experiences, empowering our agents, and driving industry leadership,” said Russell Page, Chief Information Officer for Hagerty. “By transforming our core insurance systems with Duck Creek's cloud-native technology, we aim to offer our valued members personalized coverage options, streamline interactions, and accelerate product innovation to swiftly meet their evolving needs. This collaboration reinforces our dedication to data security and compliance, safeguarding our members' privacy. With Duck Creek as our partner, we are poised to set new industry standards, delivering exceptional customer experiences and inspiring digital transformation throughout the insurance landscape.”

About Hagerty, Inc.

Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle brand committed to saving driving and fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the UK and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of nearly 800,000 who can’t get enough of cars. As a purpose-driven organization, Hagerty Impact aims to be a catalyst for positive change across the issues that matter most to our teams, our members, the broader automotive community, our shareholders and the planet at large. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.

Carley Bunch Duck Creek Technologies +1-201-962-6091 carley.bunch@duckcreek.com