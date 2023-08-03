Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market is Expected to Reach $2.3 Billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the near future, the Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) testing industry is poised to experience remarkable growth and transformative advancements. As precision medicine gains momentum, MRD testing will become an integral component in cancer management and treatment evaluation. Technological innovations will enhance the sensitivity and specificity of MRD detection methods, enabling earlier and more accurate detection of residual cancer cells post-treatment. Next-generation sequencing, liquid biopsy approaches, and innovative biomarker identification will revolutionize the landscape, allowing for non-invasive and real-time monitoring of MRD. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms will streamline data analysis and interpretation, empowering clinicians to make data-driven decisions tailored to individual patient needs. This amalgamation of cutting-edge technologies and personalized medicine will undoubtedly revolutionize the MRD testing industry, facilitating more effective cancer therapies and ultimately improving patient outcomes.

Minimal Residual Disease Testing market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.2 Billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $2.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2022 to 2027 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors such as the rising prevalence of cancer and hematological malignancies, growing initiatives undertaken by government bodies to create awareness about cancer, and increasing collaborations are factors driving the growth of the global minimal residual disease testing market.

Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $1.2 Billion Estimated Value by 2027 $2.3 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% Market Size Available for 2020–2027 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Technology, application, end user, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growth opportunities in minimal residual disease testing in emerging countries Key Market Drivers Rising incidence of hematological malignancies

Minimal Residual Disease Testing market major players covered in the report, such as:

This report categorizes the minimal residual disease testing market into the following segments and subsegments:

By Technology

Flow Cytometry

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Other Technologies

By Application

Hematological Malignancies Leukemia Lymphoma

Solid Tumors

Other Applications

By End User

Hospitals and Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Other End Users

By Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The key stakeholders in the Minimal Residual Disease Testing market include:

Healthcare Providers: Oncologists, hematologists, and other healthcare professionals who order MRD testing for cancer patients as part of their treatment monitoring and management.

Diagnostic Laboratories: Clinical and specialized laboratories that conduct MRD testing, process samples, and provide test results to healthcare providers and patients.

Pharmaceutical Companies: Companies involved in developing and producing cancer therapies and treatments, as MRD testing plays a crucial role in clinical trials and assessing treatment efficacy.

Research Institutions: Academic and private research institutions that contribute to the advancement of MRD testing technologies and methodologies.

Patients: Individuals diagnosed with cancer who undergo MRD testing to assess treatment response and potential disease recurrence.

Regulatory Authorities: Government bodies and agencies responsible for overseeing and approving MRD testing technologies, ensuring their safety and efficacy.

Insurance Providers: Health insurance companies that may cover or reimburse the cost of MRD testing for eligible patients.

Technology Providers: Companies offering MRD testing platforms, equipment, and software for laboratories and healthcare facilities.

Patient Advocacy Groups: Organizations representing patients with cancer, advocating for improved access to and affordability of MRD testing and related treatments.

Healthcare Administrators: Hospital and clinic administrators who manage the integration of MRD testing into the broader healthcare system.

As the MRD testing market continues to expand, collaboration and coordination among these stakeholders will be vital to drive innovation, improve patient outcomes, and ensure the effective implementation of MRD testing in cancer care.

Recent Developments:

In February 2019, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US) announced the launch of the first FDA-cleared digital PCR system and test for monitoring chronic myeloid leukemia treatment response.In May 2022, QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands) launched the therascreen EGFR Plus RGQ PCR Kit, a new in vitro diagnostic test for sensitive EGFR mutation analysis.

In August 2022, Roche launched the Digital LightCycler System, the company’s first digital polymerase chain reaction (PCR) system. This next-generation system detects diseases and is designed to accurately quantify trace amounts of specific DNA and RNA targets not typically detectable by conventional PCR methods.

In February 2021, Guardant launched the Guardant Reveal Liquid Biopsy Test for residual disease and recurrence monitoring in patients with early-stage colorectal cancer.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market:

What are the recent trends affecting the minimal residual disease testing market?

Ans. Recent trends affecting the minimal residual disease testing market are the rising incidence and prevalence of hematological malignancies and cancer, cancer awareness initiatives undertaken by global health organizations.

What are the major application areas of minimal residual disease testing market?

Ans. Based on application, the minimal residual disease testing market is segmented into hematological malignancies, solid tumors and other applications.

Who are the key players in the minimal residual disease testing market?

Ans. The key players operating in this market are Labcorp Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Guardant Health (US), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc. (US), Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (US), ArcherDX, Inc. (US), Asuragen Inc. (US), Arup Laboratories Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Cergentis B.V. (Netherlands), Molecular MD (ICON plc) (Ireland), Invivoscribe, Inc. (US), Mission Bio, Inc. (US), Natera, Inc. (US), Opko Health, Inc. (US), Quest Diagnostics (US), and Genetron Health (China), among others.

Who are the major end users of minimal residual disease testing products & services?

Based on end user, the minimal residual disease testing market has been segmented into reference laboratories, hospitals and physician laboratories, academic & research centers, and other end users.

Which region is lucrative for the minimal residual disease testing market?

Ans. Like China, Japan, and India, the emerging economies in the Asia Pacific region will be the lucrative markets for minimal residual disease testing market.

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the global minimal residual disease testing market by technology, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall minimal residual disease testing market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies

To track and analyze company developments such as product launches, agreements, partnerships, and acquisitions in the minimal residual disease testing market

To benchmark players within the market using the proprietary "Competitive Leadership Mapping" framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product strategy

