Open Reports: Graduation Certification Report and Staff Certification Report

Graduation Certification – The Graduation Certification Report is now open in NEO and available for certification. The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Data Team hosted a webinar on Tuesday, August 1st regarding this report, and the recording is available on the Maine DOE Data Team YouTube Channel.

Due Date: August 15th

Resources:

Staff Certification – All staff in the NEO Staff module for all districts have been rolled over to the new school year in Pending Status. All staff will need to be reviewed, updated, or deleted in NEO Staff for the current school year. Update email addresses and phone numbers for district personnel, this information is used by the Maine DOE to contact proper individuals for various purposes. Years of experience increment automatically for individuals with previous experience in a position.

A webinar about this year’s report will be hosted on Tuesday, October 3rd at 10 am. Please join the webinar at the specified time using this link: EPS – Staff Certification Webinar.

Reporting Resources:

For training in the completion of these reports please contact Data Quality Trainer Alexandra.Cookson@maine.gov or call 207-446-3897

For issues with reports in Synergy and/or NEO please contact MEDMS.Helpdesk@maine.gov or call 207-624-6896