Water Heaters Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Water Heaters Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Water Heaters Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the water heaters market size is predicted to reach $57.04 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.8%.

The growth in the water heaters market is due to rapid Urbanization. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest water heaters market share. Major players in the water heaters market industry include Siemens AG, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Bradford White, Rinnai, HTP, Bradford White, Rheem Manufacturing Co., Heat Transfer Products Inc.

Water Heaters Market Segments

• By Product Type: Solar Heaters, Electric Heaters, Gas and Propane Heaters, Geothermal Heaters

• By End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

• By Distribution channel: Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

• By Geography: The global water heaters market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A water heater is a device used for heating water above its ambient temperature, used generally for domestic purposes.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

