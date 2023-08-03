Nano Dimension Successfully Implements SAP – a Key Enabler of Driving Operational Efficiency and Streamlining Business Processes

The New Enterprise Resource Planning (“ERP”) System Enables Enhanced Productivity, Seamless Integration, and Improved Decision Making

Waltham, Mass., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM, “Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) and multi-dimensional polymer, metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing (“AM”) 3D printers, announced today the successful implementation of SAP as its new Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (“ERP”) system, which marks a material milestone in advancing the Company’s organizational and operational effectiveness.

SAP, a globally recognized leader in ERP solutions, was selected by Nano Dimension after a thorough evaluation of various options available in the market. The decision to implement SAP, and specifically the “RISE with SAP” product, reflects Nano Dimension’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to optimize its business operations and provide superior service to its customers. This is an important step in any business’s prioritization to deliver better financial results and drive shareholder returns.

The implementation of RISE with SAP brings numerous benefits, including:

Enhanced operational efficiency by streamlining business processes across departments and automating routine tasks, driving increased productivity.



Improved data integration and centralized reporting by facilitating seamless data integration and enabling real-time access to accurate information, empowering faster decision-making and better resource allocation.



Enhanced customer experience by integrating with Salesforce customer relationship management (“CRM”) capabilities, leading to deeper insights into customer behavior and preferences.



Scalability and future-readiness by building a systems architecture that can adapt and grow with evolving business needs, meeting the needs of the organization as it continues its robust M&A program.





Zivi Nedivi, President of Nano Dimension, commented, “With the successful implementation of RISE with SAP, Nano Dimension looks forward to driving operational excellence, fostering innovation, and achieving new milestones in its industry. The Company remains committed to delivering exceptional value to its customers and stakeholders through the adoption of state-of-the-art cloud ERP technology. This can be done through increasing the top-line, but it should also be done with organizational and operations improvements, and this SAP integration is the foundation of that.”

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension’s (Nasdaq: NNDM) vision is to transform existing electronics and mechanical manufacturing into Industry 4.0 environmentally friendly & economically efficient precision additive electronics and manufacturing – by delivering solutions that convert digital designs to electronic or mechanical devices - on demand, anytime, anywhere

Nano Dimension’s strategy is driven by the application of deep learning based AI to drive improvements in manufacturing capabilities by using self-learning & self-improving systems, along with the management of a distributed manufacturing network via the cloud.

Nano Dimension serves over 2,000 customers across vertical target markets such as aerospace & defense, advanced automotive, high-tech industrial, specialty medical technology, R&D and academia. The company designs and makes Additive Electronics and Additive Manufacturing 3D printing machines and consumable materials. Additive Electronics are manufacturing machines that enable the design and development of High-Performance-Electronic-Devices (Hi-PED®s). Additive Manufacturing includes manufacturing solutions for production of metal, ceramic, and specialty polymers based applications - from millimeters to several centimeters in size with micron precision.

Through the integration of its portfolio of products, Nano Dimension is offering the advantages of rapid prototyping, high-mix-low-volume production, IP security, minimal environmental footprint, and design-for-manufacturing capabilities, which is all unleashed with the limitless possibilities of additive manufacturing.

For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Nano Dimension is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses its commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to optimize its business operations and provide superior service to its customers the potential benefits from its implementation of RISE with SAP, Nano Dimension driving operational excellence, fostering innovation, and achieving new milestones in its industry and its commitment to deliver exceptional value to its customers and stakeholders through the adoption of state-of-the-art cloud ERP technology. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Nano Dimension’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance, or achievements of Nano Dimension could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nano Dimension’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 30, 2023, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Nano Dimension undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Nano Dimension is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

