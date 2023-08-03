BERNINA of Naperville Partners with Naper Settlement for One-Day Sewing Camp

Local store will be providing bernette 33 machines for participants to inspire creativity

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BERNINA of Naperville, a sewing store that specializes in BERNINA and bernette machines, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Naper Settlement to provide bernette 33 machines for a one-day sewing camp. This workshop-style camp is designed to ignite passion and interest in the craft for beginning sewists. The event will be held on August 9th, 2023 at Naper Settlement in Naperville.







The one-day sewing camp, ‘Sew Cool Camp,’ is a collaborative effort put on by Naper Settlement and BERNINA of Naperville, to combine the art of sewing with Naper Settlement’s passion for fostering community and educational experiences. This event will guide participants through a beginner-friendly project and walk through how to navigate a bernette 33 machine.

Highlights of the sewing camp will include:

Hands-on Workshop: Participants will learn how to create elastic waistband shorts as well as how to operate their new machine.

Machines to take home: bernette 33 machines will be provided to all participants courtesy of BERNINA of Naperville. The machine is durable and robust with excellent stitch quality and all the functions a beginner will need.

Led by Experts: Anna Legutki, a garment teacher and resident cosplayer, will be leading the class about sewing and garment construction. Legutki teaches regular classes at BERNINA of Naperville.



“We are looking forward to bringing ‘Sew Cool Camp’ to life with Naper Settlement,” said Gayle Donahue, owner of BERNINA of Naperville. “Through this camp, we’re aiming to foster the budding passion for the craft as well as tap into the interests of upcycling and recycling. Sewing builds confidence, strengthens motor skills, and gets sewists to think about math in a fun way.”

Denise Cartina of Naper Settlement added, “We’re excited to continue our already established relationship with BERNINA of Naperville through ‘Sew Cool Camp.’ With the Infrastructure: Creating 19th Century Clothing Then and Now exhibit open, this camp aligns with our mission to promote history and educational programming. We hope ‘Sew Cool Camp’ inspires a younger generation to discover a new hobby and love of sewing.”

The one-day sewing camp is open to individuals of ages 11 and up as well as all skill levels. The enrollment fee includes a bernette 33. Limited spots are available for ‘Sew Cool Camp’ and registration is required. Those interested can register online at napersettlement.org .

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

ABOUT Naper Settlement

Naper Settlement is a nationally accredited, award-winning outdoor living history museum set on 13 magnificent acres in the heart of Naperville. Located 30 miles from Chicago, the museum is home to thirty-one historical structures dating back as early as the 1830s. Featuring exhibits, special events, educational programming and more, Naper Settlement is where history comes alive and the community comes to connect. For more information, visit www.napersettlement.org or call (630) 420-6010.

CONTACT: Samantha Shreve

Lola Charles Communications

EMAIL: samantha@lolacharlescommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33b58000-fa13-4763-ae9e-9c43a5362ef4