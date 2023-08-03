Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,866 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,247 in the last 365 days.

ManTech Wins $622 Million U.S. Army Task Order to Support Technology Insertion Transformation Unified Services (TITUS)

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech today announced it has won a five-year $622 million task order to provide enterprise-wide integration and sustainment of systems to advance next generation analytics capabilities for the U.S. Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) C5ISR Center (Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance).

“ManTech has significant experience in developing and delivering advanced solutions that speed delivery of intelligence to military decision-makers and U.S. warfighters,” said ManTech Defense Sector Executive Vice President and General Manager David Hathaway. “We are proud to serve the Army’s C5ISR Center with analytics capabilities that enhance the ability to assess and respond to any change or threat on or beyond the battlefield.”

ManTech’s support of the Army’s DEVCOM C5ISR Center will span collection management, cyber intelligence, electronic warfare, human intelligence, signals intelligence, biometrics and other analytics. This initiative will also include software engineering activities, technology insertions and common operating environment unique requirements for the C5ISR Center’s Engineering and Systems Integration Directorate (ESI).

About ManTech
ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. federal government agencies. In business more than 54 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com.

Media Contact:

Jim Crawford
ManTech
Executive Director, External Communications
(M) 571.446.7550
James.Crawford2@ManTech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/429a903d-7ab7-494a-9c65-02736209f278


Primary Logo

David Hathaway, ManTech Defense Sector Executive Vice President

We are proud to serve the Army’s C5ISR Center with analytics capabilities that enhance the ability to assess and respond to any change or threat on or beyond the battlefield.

You just read:

ManTech Wins $622 Million U.S. Army Task Order to Support Technology Insertion Transformation Unified Services (TITUS)

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more