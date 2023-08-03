Orion Secures 3-Year LED Lighting Preventative Maintenance Contract for Approximately 2,000 Retail Locations

MANITOWOC, Wis., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) ( Orion Lighting ), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electric vehicle (EV) charging station solutions, announced the signing of a significant 3-year LED lighting preventative maintenance contract with an existing major retail customer. This partnership involves the maintenance of LED lighting systems at approximately 2,000 locations nationwide, formalizing an existing maintenance service relationship.



The selection of Orion as the maintenance provider was driven by its national maintenance footprint and its proven ability to effectively organize, manage, and communicate large-scale projects involving multiple vendors across all 50 states. This capability will greatly reduce the customer's internal overhead dedicated to maintaining their lighting systems.

As a dependable partner, Orion is committed to promptly responding to maintenance requests, ensuring minimal disruptions to store operations. Orion’s proactive maintenance program will help the customer avoid interruptions and provide a seamless lighting experience for their retail customers.

"We are thrilled to be entrusted with this significant lighting maintenance contract for this highly respected retail customer," said Mike Jenkins, CEO at Orion. "With our expertise and nationwide coverage, we are confident in our ability to deliver exceptional service and ensure the optimal performance of the LED lighting systems at our customer’s retail locations across the country."

Orion's comprehensive approach to lighting maintenance, coupled with its highly skilled technicians and state-of-the-art equipment, will guarantee the highest level of service quality and reliability. By leveraging its industry-leading expertise and customer service commitment, Orion aims to exceed customer expectations and establish long-term partnerships built on trust and exceptional results.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe, and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our ESG priorities, goals and progress here or visit our website at www.orionlighting.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this press release, are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may generally be identified as such because the context of such statements will include words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our future plans, objectives or goals, including business relationships with government customers, are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://investor.oriones.com/ in the Investor Relations section of our Website. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

