Oatly and Amazon Expand Relationship to Meet Growing Demand for Plant-Based Drinks Across Europe

Companies expand on successful relationship in the UK where Oatly is already a top 30 grocery product for Amazon

MALMÖ, Sweden, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)(“Oatly” or the “Company”), the world’s original and largest oat drink company, today announced an expansion of its direct relationship with Amazon through a new pan-European arrangement that will see a range of Oatly’s Oat Drink products made available on Amazon beginning later this year across key European markets – including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands and Belgium.

Under the arrangement, Oatly will have the ability to list several of its popular Oat Drink lines across the markets including Oatly Barista Edition, Oatly Light, Oatly Semi, Oatly Whole, Oatly “No” Sugars and Mini Barista. Amazon Prime members will be able to access Oatly products with next day and subscribe and save delivery options.

Since launching a direct relationship with Amazon in the UK in October of last year, Oatly Barista Edition has regularly performed in the top 30 of all grocery products and is currently #1 in oat drink sales on Amazon in the UK. Oatly has formed a new pan-European business group to manage the Amazon relationship, which will be led by its General Manager of UK & Ireland, Bryan Carroll.

“We’re excited to build on the successful relationship we’ve had with Amazon in the UK and look forward to making more Oatly products available to more Amazon customers across Europe,” said Daniel Ordoñez, Chief Operating Officer at Oatly. “Amazon is an important part of our customer mix that helps support our mission to make plant-based drinks increasingly accessible and affordable to people and small businesses everywhere for the benefit of our planet.”

Oatly plans to produce a fully enclosed bespoke packaging solution for Amazon customers, allowing shipment straight through Amazon’s supply chain. This removes the need for additional packaging and further reduces the carbon footprint of purchasing via this channel compared to customary packaging.

Scaling of the relationship follows recent reports that sales of plant-based milks have increased by 20% across Europe1. The Good Food Institute Europe reported sales of plant-based foods were on the rise, amounting to €5.7 billion in 2022, with plant-based milks leading the category.

1 GFI EUROPE / Europe: Plant-Based Foods Retail Market Report (2020-2022)

About Oatly

We are the world’s original and largest oat drink company. For over 25 years, we have exclusively focused on developing expertise around oats: a global power crop with inherent properties suited for sustainability and human health. Our commitment to oats has resulted in core technical advancements that enabled us to unlock the breadth of the dairy portfolio, including alternatives to milks, ice cream, yogurt, cooking creams, spreads and on-the-go drinks. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, the Oatly brand is available in more than 20 countries globally.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any express or implied statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, regarding the business and expanded relationship with Amazon, as well as statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate,” “will,” “aim,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation: general economic conditions including high inflationary cost pressures; our history of losses and inability to achieve or sustain profitability; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the spread of variants of the virus, on our business and the international economy; any failure to obtain necessary capital when needed on acceptable terms; a cybersecurity incident or other technology disruptions; changing consumer preferences and our ability to adapt to new or changing preferences; and the other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Oatly’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on April 19, 2023 and other filings with the SEC as such factors may be updated from time to time. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Oatly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

Contacts Oatly Group AB +1 866-704-0391 investors@oatly.com press.us@oatly.com