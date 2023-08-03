Certiverse and Akylade Join Forces to Launch Next Generation of Cybersecurity Certifications

CHICAGO, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certiverse, the award-winning, all-in-one exam development and delivery platform, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Akylade, an innovative creator of technology certifications. Their initial certifications, focusing on internet security, mark the beginning of an exciting journey to validate professionals with the knowledge and skills to excel in the digital age.



By merging Certiverse's rapid exam development and delivery system with Akylade's decades of cybersecurity hiring management expertise, this partnership will ensure that certifications reflect current, real-world skills and provide candidates with a valuable credential to advance their careers.

"Partnering with Certiverse is an exciting step forward for us and the professionals we serve,” said Jason Dion, CEO and co-founder of Akylade. “Our collaboration will shape the future of IT certifications, ensuring that they are rigorous, relevant, and valued by employers."

Akylade COO and co-founder, Kip Boyle, added, “One thing that distinguishes our certifications is that we’re partnering with human resources and hiring managers to make sure their needs are represented.”

The first two certifications developed through this partnership address internet security, a critical area of expertise in today's interconnected world. Akylade Certified Cyber Resilience Fundamentals (A/CCRF) is a basic knowledge-based cybersecurity certification that ensures the certification holder can demonstrate, through a variety of methods, that they understand all material aspects of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework. The Akylade Certified Cyber Resilience Practitioner (A/CCRP) is a practical cybersecurity certification validating that the certification holder can implement the NIST Cybersecurity Framework by assessing, identifying, and managing cybersecurity risk for greater resilience.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Akylade to build and deliver cutting-edge IT certifications,” said Certiverse CEO and co-founder, Ruben Arturo Garcia. “Jason is a respected trainer and has helped over one million learners reach new levels. This partnership will pave the way for his team and other trusted experts to build industry-recognized certifications that truly align with the needs of the ever-evolving technology landscape."

These exams were designed and built simultaneously using a global group of subject matter experts working asynchronously online through the Certiverse platform, enabling test content creation to be completed in two weeks. Akylade is also completing learning materials for these certifications and using Certiverse’s integration with Accredible to deliver digital credentials for successful candidates. Beta testing is underway to finalize the exams and both certifications are expected to be live for general registration in August.

About Certiverse: Certiverse is a leading exam development and delivery platform that enables organizations to create, deliver, and manage assessments with ease. With a focus on innovative technology and robust security measures, Certiverse empowers professionals to validate their skills and knowledge in a wide range of domains.

About Akylade: Leveraging decades of cybersecurity hiring management expertise to create certifications that go beyond the ordinary, Akylade understands what employers are looking for and have infused each of our certifications with invaluable on-the-job skills and knowledge. Akylade's certifications are designed to be affordable, relevant, and practically focused on a candidate's ability to be successful in the cybersecurity or information technology industries.

