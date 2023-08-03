Global TV Advertising Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

TV Advertising Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “TV Advertising Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the TV advertising market size is predicted to reach $160.38 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.4%.

The growth in the TV advertising market industry is due to the increased use of over-the-top (OTT) media services. North America region is expected to hold the largest TV advertising market share. Major players in the TV advertising market report include CBS (Columbia Broadcasting System), Comcast Corporation, Viacom Inc., Gray Television Inc., Sinclair Broadcast Group, Sun TV Network.

TV Advertising Market Segments

• By Service Type: Terrestrial, Multichannel, Online

• By delivery platform: Cable Television, Satellite Television

• By Broadcasting services: Advertisement, Subscription

• By Time slot: 20 seconds, 60 seconds, More than 60 seconds

• By Geography: The global TV advertising market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Television advertising is the process of creating and broadcasting commercials on television to promote a product or service. Advertising exposes that brand to more audience initially than online advertising. TV advertising drives all other forms of promotion.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. TV Advertising Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

