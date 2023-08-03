Magnite Announces Integration into FreeWheel’s TV Platform, Allowing Publishers a More Aggregated View of Demand Across the Premium TV Ecosystem

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company, announced a technical integration with FreeWheel , a global technology platform for the television advertising industry, to enhance the ability of FreeWheel technology users to see multiple sources of demand in one platform, across both programmatic and direct transactions.



“We are committed to enhancing interoperability across the premium TV ecosystem and welcome Magnite as one of our new integration partners,” said Soo Jin Oh, Chief Strategy Officer at FreeWheel. “By better integrating Magnite’s programmatic technology, we continue to execute on our goal of maximizing competition and demand for our clients’ inventory via unified ad decisioning within FreeWheel’s TV Platform. Ultimately, this will not only benefit inventory owners and buyers, but also will improve the viewing experience for consumers.”

FreeWheel will integrate programmatic requests from Magnite into its TV platform to provide FreeWheel’s publisher clients with enhanced unified decisioning capabilities, now inclusive of Magnite’s programmatic technology. This means that mutual publisher clients will have better insight into ad creative, frequency capping and holistic management across systems and sales execution types. This will enable those inventory owners on the FreeWheel platform to better maximize yield, while also improving the overall experience for advertisers, including better alignment to media goals and adherence to business rules.

“The growth of programmatic advertising in streaming video has been transformative, enabling advertisers to reach their audiences with greater accuracy and efficiency than ever before,” said Sean Buckley, Chief Revenue Officer at Magnite. “By enabling media owners to manage their revenue streams holistically across programmatic and traditional direct sales, this integration with FreeWheel will enable programmatic to remain an integrated part of publishers’ sales strategies and will help accelerate growth even further.”

“Efforts to drive interoperability and unify decisioning across demand sources are key to helping media companies manage inventory and optimize advertising solutions in an increasingly complex TV ecosystem,” said Jill Steinhauser, Senior Vice President, Ad Sales Planning and Operations at Warner Bros. Discovery. “FreeWheel and Magnite are paving the way for greater interoperability and helping to solve for one of the industry’s most pressing challenges.”

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About FreeWheel

FreeWheel empowers all segments of The New TV Ecosystem. We are structured to provide the full breadth of solutions the advertising industry needs to achieve their goals. We provide the technology, data enablement and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types, and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers. With offices in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, London, Paris, Beijing, and across the globe, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, stands to advocate for the entire industry through the FreeWheel Council for Premium Video. For more information, please visit freewheel.com , and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

