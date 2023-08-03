Aircraft Interface Device Market Growth Opportunities and Industry Trends

Chicago, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Aircraft Interface Device Market by End-Use (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing), Fit (Line Fit, Retrofit) Aircraft Type, Connectivity, and Region (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America) ", The market is driven by various factors, such as an increase in demand for real-time aviation analytics and a growing need for situational awareness.

Aircraft Interface Device Key Market Players

Collins Aerospace (US),

Thales SA (France),

The Boeing Company (US),

Astronics Corporation (US), and

Elbit Systems Ltd (Israel).

Aircraft Interface Device Market Dynamics

Driver: Increase in Demand for Real-Time Aviation Analytics

Real-time analytics is a new trend in the aviation analytics market. The use of real-time predictive solutions across verticals is expected to grow at a significant rate in the future, owing to the need for efficient business environments with optimum operational profitability. Real-time analytics enable enterprises to respond quickly and accurately to opportunities and emerging problems to ensure smooth operations. Real-time analytics not only offer flexibility but also help airlines in improving their flight operations by increasing fuel efficiency, enhancing flight risk management, and reducing unscheduled downtime significantly.

Ask for PDF Brochure -: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=241873689

Restraint: Certification From Regulatory Bodies and Regulations Associated With Airworthiness

Certificate clearance of an aircraft interface device is a major restraint for this market. The AID needs to be certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) prior to its installation in an aircraft system. It is required to comply with the durability standards, structural design standards, and environmental standards before its installation. Thus, trials are carried out before certifying an AID.

INQUIRY BEFORE BUYING :

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=241873689

Opportunity: Benefits Associated With Advanced in-Flight Entertainment Services

Currently, the use of most of aircraft interface devices is limited to connecting electronic fight bags of class 2 & 3 in airlines and aircraft; these devices can also connect with standard avionics systems like flight management system (FMS), GNSS, and IRS so that moving maps and E-Tech logs can be accessible to pilots. Inflight entertainment benefits associated with aircraft interface device has immense potential and opportunities.

“Browse in-depth TOC on " Aircraft Interface Device Market Trends, Growth Drivers"­­­­­­­­

321 – Tables

47 – Figures

232 – Pages

REQUEST FOR CUSTOMIZATION :

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=75671571

Challenge: Cybersecurity Issues With Wireless Devices

Airlines using wireless aircraft interface device are vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Thus, the protection of the EFB data is a major concern for airlines. It is challenging to manage risks associated with cybersecurity in the aviation industry as it is majorly handled by IT. The aviation industry is highly e-enabled. According to the MarketsandMarkets analysis, 40% of airlines fail to have an active EFB cybersecurity plan.

The aviation industry relies extensively on the avionic system for both ground and flight operations. The security of the airline systems can directly impact the operational safety and efficiency of the industry.

Related Reports:

Avionics Market by System (Navigation, Payload & Mission Management, Traffic & Collision Management, Communication, Power & Data Management, Weather Detection, Flight Management, Electronic Flight Display), Fit, Platform & Region - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/commercial-avionic-system-market-138098845.html

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com