Rocky Mountain Chocolate Announces Grand Re-Opening of Corpus Christi, TX Store as Part of Its Corporate Store Portfolio

DURANGO, Colo., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF) (the "Company," "we" or "RMCF"), an international franchiser and manufacturer of premium chocolates and other confectionary products, today announced the re-opening of its Corpus Christi, TX location in La Palmera Mall.

Community leaders and customers gathered in La Palmera Mall on July 29th, 2023, to welcome back the Rocky Mountain Chocolate location to the Corpus Christi area. The event was headlined by a ribbon cutting ceremony between Corpus Christi’s Mayor, Paulette Guajardo, and Rocky Mountain Chocolate’s CEO, Rob Sarlls. The first 10 customers in the store were awarded with a free caramel apple per month for the next year.

The location at 5488 South Padre Island Drive had previously operated under a franchisee and has re-opened as part of RMCF’s corporate store portfolio. Lisa Taylor, Sr. Director of Franchisee Success, said, "I’m thrilled with the transformation of the Corpus Christi store. Working with our local manager, Sandy Juarez, to re-open this location and bring chocolates and confections back to our loyal followers has been a very rewarding process."

As part of the ribbon cutting ceremony, Paulette Guajardo said, "As the mayor of the city of Corpus Christi, I wanted to thank Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory for investing here in Corpus Christi, because that means that they believe in Corpus Christi, and La Palmera Mall." With Rob Sarlls commenting, "We’re delighted to bring the sweetness back to Corpus Christi, we have fantastic old and new staff, we’re delighted to see all of you here and love the support from the community."

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., (the "Company"), was named one of America’s Best on Newsweek's list of "America's Best Retailers 2023" in the chocolate and candy stores category and is headquartered in Durango, Colorado. The Company is a leading international franchiser of premium chocolate and confection, manufacturing an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. The Company, its subsidiaries, franchisees and licensees currently operate over 260 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stores across the United States, the Republic of Panama, and the Republic of the Philippines. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."

