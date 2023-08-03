Analyzing the Factors Contributing to the Anticipated Surge in the Food Bags Market by 2033 | Future Market Insights Report

The rising adoption of innovative packaging solutions by ready-to-cook food and meal kit manufacturers is projected to drive the global demand for food bags. Additionally, the growing consumption of packaged food worldwide is anticipated to boost food bag sales significantly. In its analysis, Future Market Insights examines the industry's key drivers, challenges, and prominent players.

NEWARK, DEL, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the Global Food Bags Market value is expected to rise from US$ 824.0 million in 2023 to US$ 1,594.3 million by 2033. Over the projection period from 2023 to 2033, global sales of food bags are likely to rise at 6.8% CAGR.



Disposable Food Bags: A Highly Popular Bag Type:

Disposable food bags are expected to remain the highly popular bag type globally. As per the latest analysis, demand for disposable food bags is expected to thrive at a CAGR of around 6.5% over the forecast period.

The Positive Impact of Increasing Popularity of Home Cooking

The increasing popularity of home cooking has a positive impact on the food bags industry. As more people engage in home cooking, there is a greater need for efficient meal preparation and storage solutions. This is putting food bags into the spotlight.

Food Bags: Convenient and Versatile Storage Solutions

Food bags provide a convenient and versatile option for storing ingredients, marinating foods, and storing leftovers. The demand for food bags increases as individuals look for practical solutions to organize and preserve their homemade meals.

Meeting the Demand for Portable Meals and Snacks:

With the busy lifestyles of individuals, the need for portable meals and snacks has grown. Food bags provide a convenient option for packing homemade meals and snacks, allowing individuals to carry their food easily to work, school, or outdoor activities.

The Role of the Food Bags Industry in Providing On-the-Go Food Solutions

The food bags industry benefits from this demand for portable and on-the-go food solutions. As more individuals embrace the joys of cooking at home, the food bags industry is expected to experience continued growth

Growth of Online Food Delivery Platforms and Its Impact on Food Bag Sales

Subsequently, the rapid expansion of the food service sector and the growth of online food delivery platforms are expected to fuel food bag sales during the assessment period.

Key Takeaways from the Global Food Bags Market Report

The global food bags industry is projected to cross a valuation of US$ 1,594.3 million by 2033.

by 2033. By bag type, the disposable bags segment is estimated to hold more than 71.1% market share by 2033.

market share by 2033. Based on material, the plastic segment is estimated to hold around 44.0% of the market value share by the end of 2023.

of the market value share by the end of 2023. By size, the medium-size bag is expected to offer an incremental opportunity of US$ 418.8 million during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. By end use, the food service outlets segment is projected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 395.8 million during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The United States food bags industry is projected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 66.6 million during the assessment period.

during the assessment period. China's market is likely to provide an incremental opportunity of US$ 55.4 million by 2033.



“Consumers are increasingly seeking personalized and customized cooking solutions, which include options for bags infused with flavors, pre-seasoned bags, or even with customizable labels. Further, the increasing demand for innovative reusable food bag designs offering features that enhance usability and convenience in hotel services, institutional, and households are expected to boost the market growth.” - says a lead analyst at FMI

Demand for Oven Bags from Food Service Outlets Creating Opportunities for the Market Growth:

The food bag industry is not limited to household consumers. Food service establishments, such as restaurants, catering companies, and hotels, also use food bags for bulk cooking. The demand from the food service sector can present significant opportunities for food bag manufacturers.

Food service establishments often need to prepare large quantities of food efficiently. Food bags offer a convenient solution for cooking and reheating food in bulk while preserving flavors and moisture.

Manufacturers can cater to the specific needs of the food service sector by offering food bags in larger sizes or quantities suitable for commercial cooking operations.

Food bags enable foodservice operators to expand their menu options. They can experiment with different cooking methods, such as roasting or sous vide, using food bags. This versatility allows for a wider range of dishes and culinary offerings, which can attract customers and differentiate the establishment from competitors.

Food bags can contribute to food safety and hygiene standards in commercial kitchens. They help to minimize the risk of cross-contamination and maintain food integrity by providing a protective barrier during cooking. This is particularly important in environments where different types of food are prepared simultaneously.

Food bag manufacturers should actively engage with foodservice operators, understand their specific requirements, and tailor their product offerings accordingly. This will help them to increase sales.

Top Manufacturing Companies in Food Bags Market and Their Winning Strategies

These companies are utilizing various strategies to improve their sales, expand their customer base, and strengthen their footprint. These strategies include new product launches, acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, collaborations, etc.

The following are the prominent manufacturers of food bags listed in the report.

Amcor Plc Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Sealed Air Corporation Sirane Limited M&Q Packaging, LLC FFP Packaging Ltd. Melitta Group AG Sunkey Corporation Aalmir Plastic Industries LLC Al Bayader International EcoPack HDK Packaging Co., Ltd. Flexipol Handgards S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc. The Clorox Company,

Recent development:

In October 2021, a new sustainable bag-in-box consisting of 75% recyclable, biodegradable, and renewable materials was introduced by Smurfit Kappa.



Global Food Bags Market Segmentation

By Material Type:

Nylon

Plastic

Aluminum

Paper

Silicon



By Bag Type:

Disposable

Reusable

By Size:

Small

Medium

Large



By Sales Channel:

Online

Offline Supermarket/Hypermarket Convenience Stores Others





By End Use:

Food Service Outlets Food Service Restaurant Quick Service Restaurant Catering Services Hotels and Lodgings Food Courts Others

Institutional Food Services Hospital Offices School

Household

Global Food Bags Market Report

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global food bags industry, analyzing historical demand from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals growth projections on the global food bags market based on bag type (disposable, reusable), material (nylon, plastic, aluminum, paper, silicon), size (small, medium, large), sales channel (online, offline), end use (food service outlets, institutional food services, household use), and regions.

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

The packaging division at Future Market Insights (FMI) provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, and packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights (FMI) has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations.

With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analyzed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

