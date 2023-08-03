Dyne Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Highlights

- On Track to Report Initial Data from ACHIEVE Clinical Trial of DYNE-101 in DM1 and DELIVER Clinical Trial of DYNE-251 in DMD During the Second Half of 2023 -

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2023 and business highlights.



“This is an exciting time for the entire Dyne team as we continue to enroll and dose patients in our ACHIEVE and DELIVER trials and are on track to report our first clinical data from both during the second half of this year, including evaluating important biomarkers of splicing in DM1 and dystrophin in DMD,” said Joshua Brumm, president and chief executive officer of Dyne. “In addition to progressing our clinical programs, we were also pleased to present preclinical data at ASGCT in May demonstrating the FORCE™ platform achieved TfR1-mediated delivery to the CNS, building on previous work showing delivery to skeletal, smooth and cardiac muscle in multiple well-validated preclinical models. CNS symptoms contribute significantly to the burden of neuromuscular disease, and we look forward to further exploring this application of the FORCE platform. Our commitment to advancing the treatment and care of individuals living with rare muscle diseases continues to drive our efforts with a sense of urgency.”

Business Highlights

Enrollment continues in ACHIEVE, a Phase 1/2 global clinical trial evaluating DYNE-101 in adult patients with myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1). ACHIEVE, which is designed to be a registrational trial, consists of a 24-week multiple ascending dose (MAD), randomized, placebo-controlled period, a 24-week open-label extension and a 96-week long-term extension. The primary endpoints are safety and tolerability, with secondary endpoints of pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics, including change from baseline in splicing, as well as measures of muscle strength and function.



Enrollment continues in DELIVER, a Phase 1/2 global clinical trial evaluating DYNE-251 in males with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) who have mutations amenable to exon 51 skipping. DELIVER, which is designed to be a registrational trial, consists of a 24-week MAD, randomized, placebo-controlled period, a 24-week open-label extension and a 96-week long-term extension. The primary endpoints are safety, tolerability and change from baseline in dystrophin levels as measured by Western blot. Secondary endpoints include measures of muscle function, exon skipping and pharmacokinetics.



New preclinical data were featured in an oral presentation at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 26 th Annual Meeting in May 2023 demonstrating the FORCE platform achieved delivery to the central nervous system (CNS) in non-human primates and robust pharmacological effects in the brain in a model of DM1.



Key 2023 Milestones

Dyne anticipates reporting initial data in the second half of 2023 from: the MAD placebo-controlled portion of the ACHIEVE trial of DYNE-101 in DM1 on safety, tolerability and splicing; and the MAD placebo-controlled portion of the DELIVER trial of DYNE-251 in DMD on safety, tolerability and dystrophin.





Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Cash position: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $207.7 million as of June 30, 2023, which is anticipated to fund operations through 2024.

Research and development (R&D) expenses: R&D expenses were $59.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $46.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses: G&A expenses were $7.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $6.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Net loss: Net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $64.9 million, or $1.08 per basic and diluted share. This compares with a net loss of $52.3 million, or $1.01 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases. With its proprietary FORCE™ platform, Dyne is developing modern oligonucleotide therapeutics that are designed to overcome limitations in delivery to muscle tissue. Dyne has a broad pipeline for serious muscle diseases, including clinical programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and a preclinical program for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). For more information, please visit https://www.dyne-tx.com/ , and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding Dyne’s strategy, future operations, prospects and plans, objectives of management, the potential of the FORCE platform, the anticipated timelines for reporting data from the DYNE-251 and DYNE-101 clinical trials, the trial design of the DYNE-251 and DYNE-101 clinical trials, and the sufficiency of Dyne’s existing cash resources for the period anticipated, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “should,” or “would,” or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Dyne may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the identification and development of product candidates, including the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; uncertainties as to the availability and timing of results from preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing of and Dyne’s ability to initiate and enroll patients in clinical trials; whether results from preclinical studies will be predictive of the results of later preclinical studies and clinical trials; whether Dyne’s cash resources will be sufficient to fund the Company’s foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; as well as the risks and uncertainties identified in Dyne’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s most recent Form 10-Q and in subsequent filings Dyne may make with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Dyne’s views as of the date of this press release. Dyne anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Dyne may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Dyne’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 59,130 $ 46,664 $ 96,667 $ 74,899 General and administrative 7,606 6,091 15,533 13,638 Total operating expenses 66,736 52,755 112,200 88,537 Loss from operations (66,736 ) (52,755 ) (112,200 ) (88,537 ) Other (expense) income, net 1,834 451 3,111 650 Net loss $ (64,902 ) $ (52,304 ) $ (109,089 ) $ (87,887 ) Net loss per share—basic and diluted $ (1.08 ) $ (1.01 ) $ (1.88 ) $ (1.70 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding used in net loss per share—basic and diluted 59,835,087 51,679,536 58,090,142 51,640,706





Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (Unaudited) (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 207,733 $ 256,012 Other assets 43,688 50,313 Total assets $ 251,421 $ 306,325 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities 44,544 53,961 Stockholders’ equity 206,877 252,364 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 251,421 $ 306,325

