MGP Ingredients Reports Record Second Quarter 2023 Results

Consolidated sales increased 7% to a quarterly record of $209.0 million;

Net income and adjusted EBITDA increased 26% and 28%, respectively

ATCHISON, Kan., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI), a leading provider of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredient solutions, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

2023 second quarter consolidated results compared to 2022 second quarter

Sales increased 7% to $209.0 million.

Gross profit increased 29% to $76.3 million, representing 36.5% of sales.

Operating income increased 25% to $44.1 million. Adjusted operating income increased 29% to $45.6 million.

Net income increased 26% to $32.0 million. Adjusted net income increased 31% to $33.1 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 28% to $51.2 million.

Basic and diluted earnings per common share (“EPS”) increased to $1.44 per share from $1.15 per share. Adjusted basic and diluted EPS increased to $1.49 per share from $1.15 per share.

“We are very pleased with our continued momentum during the second quarter. Our strong performance underpins our long-term strategy and the value we bring to our global customer base,” said David Colo, president and CEO of MGP Ingredients. “Sales of brown goods grew 30% from the prior year period, driven by strong demand for our new distillate and aged whiskey. Within our Branded Spirits segment, we completed the acquisition of Penelope Bourbon in June, further strengthening our portfolio of premium plus brands, which grew 29% in sales from the prior year period. We expect our continued investment in premium plus spirits brands to position us well for incremental growth and margin expansion opportunities in the future. Our Ingredient Solutions business generated record sales during the quarter, which continued to benefit from the shift in consumer behavior toward plant-based diets. We believe our strong performance underscores the strength of our business model, and we remain committed to executing against our strategy to create further shareholder value.”

Distilling Solutions

In the second quarter 2023, sales for the Distilling Solutions segment increased 9% to $116.9 million year- over-year, reflecting a 22% increase in sales of premium beverage alcohol, due to higher brown goods sales. Gross profit increased to $38.7 million or 33.1% of segment sales, compared to $29.8 million or 27.8% of segment sales in the second quarter 2022.

Branded Spirits

For the second quarter 2023, sales for the Branded Spirits segment decreased 2% to $57.6 million, while sales of premium plus brands increased 29% to $23.8 million. Gross profit increased to $26.0 million, or 45.1% of segment sales, compared to $21.0 million, or 35.8% of segment sales in the second quarter 2022.

Ingredient Solutions

In the second quarter 2023, sales in the Ingredient Solutions segment increased 18% to $34.5 million year- over-year. Gross profit increased to $11.6 million, or 33.6% of segment sales, compared to $8.5 million, or 29.0% of segment sales in the second quarter 2022.

Other

Advertising and promotion expenses for the second quarter 2023 increased $2.6 million, or 42%, to $8.6 million as compared to the second quarter 2022.

Corporate selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses for the second quarter 2023 increased $5.7 million, or 32%, to $23.5 million as compared to the second quarter 2022.

The corporate effective tax rate for the second quarter 2023 was 25.3%, compared with 22.4% from the second quarter 2022.

2023 Outlook

MGP is offering the following revised consolidated guidance for fiscal 2023:

Sales are projected to be in the range of $815 million to $835 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $187 million to $192 million.

Adjusted basic EPS is forecasted to be in the $5.35 to $5.50 range, with basic weighted average shares outstanding expected to be approximately 22.1 million at year end.



About MGP Ingredients, Inc.

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI) is a leading producer of premium distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredient solutions. Since 1941, we have combined our expertise and energy aimed at formulating excellence, bringing product ideas to life collaboratively with our customers.

As one of the largest distillers in the U.S., MGP’s offerings include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins, and vodkas, which are created at the intersection of science and imagination, for customers of all sizes, from crafts to multinational brands. With distilleries in Kentucky, Indiana and Kansas, and bottling operations in Missouri, Ohio, and Northern Ireland, MGP has the infrastructure and expertise to create on any scale.

MGP’s branded spirits portfolio covers a wide spectrum of brands in every segment, including iconic brands from Luxco, which was founded in 1958 by the Lux Family. Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our branded spirits mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Luxco’s award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from four distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora González Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; and the historic Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where the Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Green Hat Gin, Saint Brendan’s Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey and other well-recognized brands.

In addition, our Ingredient Solutions segment offers specialty proteins and starches that help customers harness the power of plants and provide a host of functional, nutritional, and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products.

The transformation of American grain into something more is in the soul of our people, products, and history. We’re devoted to unlocking the creative potential of this extraordinary resource. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation statements about the strategy of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (the “Company” or “MGP”), value brought to customers, growth and margin expansion opportunities, the ability to create shareholder value, and the Company’s 2023 outlook, including its expectations for sales, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted basic EPS, and shares outstanding. Forward looking statements are usually identified by or are associated with words such as “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “forecast,” “hopeful,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “encouraged,” “opportunities,” “potential,” and similar terminology. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance, Company financial results, and Company financial condition and are not guarantees of future performance.

All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include without limitation any effects of disruptions in our operations or a catastrophic event at our facilities; commodity price fluctuations; the effectiveness or execution of our strategic plan; our reliance on a limited number of suppliers; climate change and legal, regulatory or market measures to address climate change; product recalls or other product liability claims; damage to our reputation or that of any of our key customers or their brands; adverse public opinion about any of our specialty ingredients; warehouse expansion issues; our reliance on fewer, more profitable customer relationships; commercial, political, and financial risks; regulation and taxation requirements; tariffs, trade relations, and trade policies; labeling or warning requirements or limitations on the availability of our products; anti-corruption laws, trade sanctions and restrictions; changes in consumer preferences and purchases and our ability to anticipate or react to those changes; changes in public opinion about alcohol; our reliance on our distributors to distribute our branded spirits within their territories; failure to secure and maintain listings in control states; changes in excise taxes, incentives and customs duties; class action or other litigation; the availability and cost of raw materials, product ingredients, energy resources, or labor; global supply chain challenges; inflation; the ongoing military conflict between Ukraine and Russia; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and defend against alleged intellectual property rights infringement claims; our dual-class stock structure and governing document provisions; our reliance on key information technology systems, networks, processes, associated sites, or service providers; acquisitions and potential future acquisitions; our ability to compete and competitive market conditions; work disruptions or stoppages; our reliance on key management personnel; covenants and other provisions in our credit arrangements; interest rate increases; pandemics or other health crises; and our planned closure of our Atchison, Kansas distillery. For further information on these risks and uncertainties and other factors that could affect the Company’s business, see the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31 and June 30, 2023, as well as the Company’s other SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information in this press release, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides certain non-GAAP financial measures that are not in accordance with, or alternatives for, GAAP. In addition to the comparable GAAP measures, the Company has disclosed adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating income, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted MGP earnings, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted basic and diluted EPS, as well as guidance for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted basic EPS. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures should be reviewed in conjunction with gross profit, operating income, income before income taxes, net income, net income used in earnings per share calculation, and basic and diluted EPS computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP measure. We believe that the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors regarding the Company's performance and overall results of operations. In addition, management uses these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP measures when evaluating the Company’s operating results compared to prior periods on a consistent basis, assessing financial trends and for forecasting purposes. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to other companies, even if similar terms are used to identify such measures. The attached schedules provide a full reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. Full year 2023 guidance measures of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted basic EPS are provided on a non-GAAP basis without a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures because the Company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. Such items include without limitation, acquisition related expenses, restructuring and related expenses, and other items not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations.

MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

OPERATING INCOME ROLLFORWARD

(Dollars in thousands)

Operating income, quarter versus quarter Operating Income Change Operating income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 $ 35,306 Increase in gross profit - Distilling Solutions segment 8,898 25 % Increase in gross profit - Branded Spirits segment 5,043 14 pp(a) Increase in gross profit - Ingredient Solutions segment 3,130 9 pp Increase in advertising and promotion expenses (2,574 ) (7 ) pp Increase in SG&A expenses (5,660 ) (16 ) pp Operating income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 $ 44,143 25 %





Operating income, year to date versus year to date Operating Income Change Operating income for year to date ended June 30, 2022 $ 85,386 Increase in gross profit - Ingredient Solutions segment 7,227 8 % Increase in gross profit - Branded Spirits segment 4,854 6 pp(a) Increase in gross profit - Distilling Solutions segment 2,993 4 pp Increase in advertising and promotion expenses (4,803 ) (6 ) pp Increase in SG&A expenses (9,955 ) (12 ) pp Operating income for year to date ended June 30, 2023 $ 85,702 — %

(a) Percentage points (“pp”).





MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (“EPS”) ROLLFORWARD



Change in basic and diluted EPS, quarter versus quarter Basic and Diluted EPS Change Basic and diluted EPS for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 $ 1.15 Change in operating income (b) 0.31 26 % Change in other income (expense), net(b) 0.03 3 pp(a) Change in interest expense, net (b) 0.01 1 pp Change in effective tax rate (0.06 ) (5 ) pp Basic and Diluted EPS for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 $ 1.44 25 %





Change in basic and diluted EPS, year to date versus year to date Basic and Diluted EPS Change Basic and diluted EPS for year to date ended June 30, 2022 $ 2.84 Change in interest expense, net(b) 0.03 1 % Change in other income (expense), net(b) 0.03 1 pp(a) Change in operating income(b) 0.01 — pp Change in effective tax rate (0.06 ) (2 ) pp Change in weighted average shares outstanding (0.01 ) — pp Basic EPS for year to date ended June 30, 2023 $ 2.84 — % Impact of dilutive shares outstanding (0.01 ) — pp Diluted EPS for the year to date ended June 30, 2023 $ 2.83 — %

(a) Percentage points (“pp”).

(b) Items are net of tax based on the effective tax rate for the base year (2022).





MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

SALES BY OPERATING SEGMENT

(Dollars in thousands) DISTILLING SOLUTIONS SALES Quarter Ended June 30, Quarter versus Quarter Sales Change Increase/(Decrease) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Brown goods $ 73,124 $ 56,331 $ 16,793 30 % White goods 16,816 17,441 (625 ) (4 ) Premium beverage alcohol 89,940 73,772 16,168 22 Industrial alcohol 10,065 12,885 (2,820 ) (22 ) Food grade alcohol 100,005 86,657 13,348 15 Fuel grade alcohol 1,898 3,312 (1,414 ) (43 ) Distillers feed and related co-products 8,215 11,267 (3,052 ) (27 ) Warehouse services 6,747 5,902 845 14 Total Distilling Solutions $ 116,865 $ 107,138 $ 9,727 9 %





BRANDED SPIRITS SALES Quarter Ended June 30, Quarter versus Quarter Sales Change Increase/(Decrease) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Ultra premium $ 14,372 $ 9,435 $ 4,937 52 % Super premium 3,130 3,226 (96 ) (3 ) Premium 6,261 5,775 486 8 Premium plus 23,763 18,436 5,327 29 Mid 17,090 23,301 (6,211 ) (27 ) Value 11,578 12,908 (1,330 ) (10 ) Other 5,185 3,921 1,264 32 Total Branded Spirits $ 57,616 $ 58,566 $ (950 ) (2 )%





INGREDIENT SOLUTIONS SALES Quarter Ended June 30, Quarter versus Quarter Sales Change Increase / (Decrease) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Specialty wheat starches $ 17,095 $ 16,001 $ 1,094 7 % Specialty wheat proteins 12,588 10,109 2,479 25 Commodity wheat starches 4,837 3,130 1,707 55 Commodity wheat proteins — 38 (38 ) N/A Total Ingredient Solutions $ 34,520 $ 29,278 $ 5,242 18 %





MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

SALES BY OPERATING SEGMENT DISTILLING SOLUTIONS SALES Year to Date Ended June 30, Year to Date versus Year to date Sales Change Increase/(Decrease) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Brown goods $ 141,448 $ 118,476 $ 22,972 19 % White goods 32,770 37,527 (4,757 ) (13 ) Premium beverage alcohol 174,218 156,003 18,215 12 Industrial alcohol 20,504 24,380 (3,876 ) (16 ) Food grade alcohol 194,722 180,383 14,339 8 Fuel grade alcohol 4,454 6,594 (2,140 ) (32 ) Distillers feed and related co-products 17,307 20,184 (2,877 ) (14 ) Warehouse services 13,605 11,486 2,119 18 Total Distilling Solutions $ 230,088 $ 218,647 $ 11,441 5 %





BRANDED SPIRITS SALES Year to Date Ended June 30, Year to Date versus Year to date Sales Change Increase/(Decrease) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Ultra premium $ 23,487 $ 22,032 $ 1,455 7 % Super premium 5,977 6,172 (195 ) (3 ) Premium 13,045 11,915 1,130 9 Premium plus 42,509 40,119 2,390 6 Mid 37,925 42,574 (4,649 ) (11 ) Value 24,999 24,207 792 3 Other 9,066 7,417 1,649 22 Total Branded Spirits $ 114,499 $ 114,317 $ 182 — %





INGREDIENT SOLUTIONS SALES Year to Date Ended June 30, Year to Date versus Year to date Sales Change Increase/(Decrease) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Specialty wheat starches $ 31,781 $ 31,204 $ 577 2 % Specialty wheat proteins 24,478 19,528 4,950 25 Commodity wheat starches 8,644 6,483 2,161 33 Commodity wheat proteins 521 38 483 1,271 Total Ingredient Solutions $ 65,424 $ 57,253 $ 8,171 14 %





MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Quarter Ended June 30, Year to Date Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales $ 209,001 $ 194,982 $ 410,011 $ 390,217 Cost of sales 132,706 135,758 263,892 259,172 Gross profit 76,295 59,224 146,119 131,045 Advertising and promotion expenses 8,639 6,065 16,372 11,569 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 23,513 17,853 44,045 34,090 Operating income 44,143 35,306 85,702 85,386 Interest expense, net (1,282 ) (1,543 ) (2,277 ) (3,141 ) Other income (expense), net (93 ) (1,062 ) 30 (1,008 ) Income before income taxes 42,768 32,701 83,455 81,237 Income tax expense 10,804 7,339 20,459 18,504 Net income 31,964 25,362 62,996 62,733 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 162 198 201 264 Net income attributable to MGP Ingredients, Inc. 32,126 25,560 63,197 62,997 Income attributable to participating securities (324 ) (217 ) (633 ) (535 ) Net income used in earnings per common share calculation $ 31,802 $ 25,343 $ 62,564 $ 62,462 Weighted average common shares Basic 22,062,142 22,002,385 22,051,244 21,995,779 Diluted 22,139,663 22,002,385 22,106,113 21,995,779 Earnings per common share Basic $ 1.44 $ 1.15 $ 2.84 $ 2.84 Diluted $ 1.44 $ 1.15 $ 2.83 $ 2.84





MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,959 $ 47,889 Receivables, net 147,570 109,267 Inventory 343,826 289,722 Prepaid expenses 5,177 2,957 Refundable income taxes 2,317 4,327 Total Current Assets 520,849 454,162 Property, plant, and equipment 475,472 450,800 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (224,823 ) (215,168 ) Property, Plant, and Equipment, net 250,649 235,632 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 17,122 15,042 Investment in joint ventures 4,955 5,534 Intangible assets, net 271,440 216,768 Goodwill 325,713 226,294 Other assets 4,401 4,779 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,395,129 $ 1,158,211 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt $ 6,400 $ 5,600 Accounts payable 84,921 66,432 Federal and state excise taxes payable 5,946 4,627 Accrued expenses and other 21,384 28,716 Total Current Liabilities 118,651 105,375 Long-term debt, less current maturities 123,319 29,510 Convertible senior notes 195,385 195,225 Long-term operating lease liabilities 13,568 11,622 Contingent consideration 63,900 — Other noncurrent liabilities 3,943 3,723 Deferred income taxes 69,241 67,112 Total Liabilities 588,007 412,567 Total equity 807,122 745,644 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND TOTAL EQUITY $ 1,395,129 $ 1,158,211





MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands) Year to Date Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 62,996 $ 62,733 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,490 10,924 Share-based compensation 3,637 2,131 Equity method investment loss 579 180 Deferred income taxes, including change in valuation allowance 2,129 125 Other, net 206 (98 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition: Receivables, net (35,833 ) (13,142 ) Inventory (41,020 ) (27,508 ) Prepaid expenses (2,076 ) 266 Income taxes payable (refundable) 2,010 141 Accounts payable 22,328 11,438 Accrued expenses and other (7,048 ) (4,791 ) Federal and state excise taxes payable 1,319 681 Other, net 439 (61 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 20,156 43,019 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Additions to property, plant, and equipment (30,055 ) (18,087 ) Purchase of business, net of cash acquired (104,398 ) — Contributions to equity method investment — (1,028 ) Other, net (1,136 ) (369 ) Net cash used in investing activities (135,589 ) (19,484 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Payment of dividends and dividend equivalents (5,337 ) (5,322 ) Purchase of treasury stock (801 ) (713 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 105,000 — Principal payments on long-term debt (9,400 ) (1,614 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 89,462 (7,649 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 41 (39 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (25,930 ) 15,847 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 47,889 21,568 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 21,959 $ 37,415





MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands) Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 Gross Profit Operating Income Income before Income Taxes Net Income MGP Earnings(a) Basic and Diluted EPS Reported GAAP Results $ 76,295 $ 44,143 $ 42,768 $ 31,964 $ 31,802 $ 1.44 Adjusted to remove: Business acquisition costs (b) — 1,500 1,500 1,125 1,125 0.05 Adjusted Non-GAAP results $ 76,295 $ 45,643 $ 44,268 $ 33,089 $ 32,927 $ 1.49





Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 Gross Profit Operating Income Income before Income Taxes Net Income MGP Earnings(a) Basic and Diluted EPS Reported GAAP Results $ 59,224 $ 35,306 $ 32,701 $ 25,362 $ 25,343 $ 1.15 Adjusted to remove: No adjustments for the period — — — — — — Adjusted Non-GAAP results $ 59,224 $ 35,306 $ 32,701 $ 25,362 $ 25,343 $ 1.15





Year to Date Ended June 30, 2023 Gross Profit Operating Income Income before Income Taxes Net Income MGP Earnings(a) Basic EPS Diluted EPS Reported GAAP Results $ 146,119 $ 85,702 $ 83,455 $ 62,996 $ 62,564 $ 2.84 $ 2.83 Adjusted to remove: Business acquisition costs (b) — 1,500 1,500 1,125 1,125 0.05 0.05 Adjusted Non-GAAP results $ 146,119 $ 87,202 $ 84,955 $ 64,121 $ 63,689 $ 2.89 $ 2.88





Year to Date Ended June 30, 2022 Gross Profit Operating Income Income before Income Taxes Net Income MGP Earnings(a) Basic and Diluted EPS Reported GAAP Results $ 131,045 $ 85,386 $ 81,237 $ 62,733 $ 62,462 $ 2.84 Adjusted to remove: No adjustments for the period — — — — — — Adjusted Non-GAAP results $ 131,045 $ 85,386 $ 81,237 $ 62,733 $ 62,462 $ 2.84

(a) MGP Earnings is defined as "Net income used in Earnings Per Common Share calculation."



(b) Business acquisition costs are included in the Consolidated Statement of Income within the selling, general, and administrative line item and include transaction and integration costs associated with the acquisition of Penelope Bourbon LLC.





MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

Quarter Ended June 30, Year to Date Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Income $ 31,964 $ 25,362 $ 62,996 $ 62,733 Interest expense 1,282 1,543 2,277 3,141 Income tax expense 10,804 7,339 20,459 18,504 Depreciation and amortization 5,319 5,303 10,490 10,924 Equity method investment loss 319 574 579 180 Business acquisition costs 1,500 — 1,500 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 51,188 $ 40,121 $ 98,301 $ 95,482

The non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA measure is defined as earnings before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, equity method investment loss (income), and business acquisition costs. See "Reconciliation of selected GAAP measure to adjusted non-GAAP measures" for further details.





MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

DILUTIVE SHARES OUTSTANDING CALCULATION (UNAUDITED)

Quarter Ended June 30, Year to Date Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Principal amount of the bonds $ 201,250,000 $ 201,250,000 $ 201,250,000 $ 201,250,000 Par value $ 1,000 $ 1,000 $ 1,000 $ 1,000 Number of bonds outstanding (a) 201,250 201,250 201,250 201,250 Initial conversion rate 10.3911 10.3911 10.3911 10.3911 Conversion price $ 96.23620 $ 96.23620 $ 96.23620 $ 96.23620 Average share price (b) $ 99.94097 $ 93.95754 $ 98.82927 $ 87.19756 Impact of conversion (c) $ 208,997,443 $ — $ 206,672,647 $ — Cash paid for principal (201,250,000 ) (201,250,000 ) (201,250,000 ) (201,250,000 ) Conversion premium $ 7,747,443 $ — $ 5,422,647 $ — Average share price $ 99.94097 $ 93.95754 $ 98.82927 $ 87.19756 Conversion premium in shares (d) (e) 77,520 — 54,869 —

(a) Number of bonds outstanding is calculated by taking the principal amount of the bonds divided by the par value.



(b) Average share price is calculated by taking the average of the daily closing share price for the period. If the average share price is less than the conversion price of $96.23620 per share, the impact to EPS is anti-dilutive and therefore the shares were excluded from the diluted EPS calculation.



(c) Impact of conversion is calculated by taking the number of bonds outstanding multiplied by the initial conversion rate multiplied by the average share price. If the average share price is less than the conversion price then the impact of conversion is zero.



(d) The impacts of the Convertible Senior Notes were included in the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding if the impact was dilutive. The Convertible Senior Notes would only have a dilutive impact if the average market price per share during the quarter and year to date period exceeds the conversion price of $96.23620 per share. For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the average market price per share during the quarter exceeded $96.24 per share; however, the impact to diluted EPS calculation was less than $0.01, which resulted in reported basic and diluted EPS being equal at $1.44. For the year to date ended June 30, 2023, the inclusion of the shares had a dilutive impact and were included in the diluted EPS calculation. For the quarter ended and year to date ended June 30, 2023, the inclusion of the shares had a dilutive impact and were included in the diluted EPS calculation. There was no dilutive impact for the quarter ended and year to date ended June 30, 2022.



(e) Conversion premium in shares is calculated by taking the conversion premium divided by the average share price. If the average share price is less than the conversion price, then the conversion premium in shares is zero.





MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

Purchase Accounting - Summary of Preliminary Fair Value Step Up

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

The acquisition of Penelope Bourbon LLC, which closed on June 1, 2023, was accounted for as a business combination in accordance with Accounting Standard Codification 805 “ASC 805”), Business Combinations, and as such, assets acquired, liabilities assumed, and consideration transferred were recorded at their estimated fair values on the acquisition date. The fair value of the assets and liabilities are based upon a preliminary assessment of fair value and may change as valuations for certain tangible assets, intangible assets and contingent liabilities are finalized and the associated income tax impacts are determined. The Company expects to finalize the purchase price allocation as soon as practicable, but no longer than one year from the acquisition date. The table below reflects the summary for distributor relationships preliminary purchase price accounting step up to fair value, the related amortization period and the Income Statement caption within which the adjustment is included.

Step Up Value Amortization Period Income Statement Caption Q2 2023 Income Statement Impact Definite-lived intangible asset - Distributor relationships $ 22,100 20 years SG&A $ 92





MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

Impact of the Planned Closure of the Atchison Distillery

Segment Operating Results and Pro-Forma Results

Year to Date Ended June 30, 2023

(UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Distilling Solutions Year to Date Ended June 30, 2023 Increase/(Decrease) As Reported(a) Pro-Forma(b) $ Change % Change Brown Goods $ 141,448 $ 141,448 $ — — % White Goods 32,770 6,895 (25,875 ) (79 ) Premium beverage alcohol 174,218 148,343 (25,875 ) (15 ) Industrial alcohol 20,504 — (20,504 ) (100 ) Food grade alcohol 194,722 148,343 (46,379 ) (24 ) Fuel grade alcohol 4,454 14 (4,440 ) (100 ) Distillers feed and related co-products 17,307 5,804 (11,503 ) (66 ) Warehouse services 13,605 13,605 — — Total Sales $ 230,088 $ 167,766 $ (62,322 ) (27 )% Gross profit $ 71,706 $ 75,238 $ 3,532 5 % Gross margin % 31.2 % 44.8 % 13.6 pp(c)





Ingredient Solutions Year to Date Ended June 30, 2023 Increase/(Decrease) As Reported(a) Pro-Forma(b) $ Change % Change Specialty wheat starches $ 31,781 $ 31,781 $ — — % Specialty wheat proteins 24,478 24,478 — — Commodity wheat starches 8,644 8,644 — — Commodity wheat proteins 521 521 — — Total Sales $ 65,424 $ 65,424 $ — — % Gross profit $ 23,817 $ 20,403 $ (3,414 ) (d) (14 )% Gross margin % 36.4 % 31.2 % (5.2 ) pp(c)





Consolidated Year to Date Ended June 30, 2023 Increase/(Decrease) As Reported(a) Pro-Forma(b) $ Change % Change Sales $ 410,011 $ 347,689 $ (62,322 ) (15 )% Gross profit $ 146,119 $ 146,237 $ 118 — % Gross margin % 35.6 % 42.1 % 6.5 pp(c)

(a) Represents actual results of the Company for the year to date ended June 30, 2023, as reported in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

(b) Represents the Company's results for the year to date ended June 30, 2023 excluding results associated with the Company's Atchison, Kansas distillery. These are pro-forma unaudited financial results and are preliminary. In some circumstances, white goods, industrial alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and at times certain co-products are produced at the Company's Lawrenceburg, Indiana distillery. The pro-forma financial results assume the loss of the waste starch slurry credit and no gain or loss on the disposal. The results of the Branded Spirits segment for the year to date ended June 30, 2023 would not have been impacted by a closure of the Atchison, Kansas distillery.

(c) Percentage points (“pp”).

(d) The reduction in gross profit for the Ingredient Solutions segment is the result of increased cost of goods sold from no longer receiving an intercompany credit for the waste starch slurry by-product purchased by the adjoined Atchison, Kansas distillery. The value of the intercompany credit is derived from the value of corn which has fluctuated over time.





MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

Impact of the Planned Closure of the Atchison Distillery

Segment Operating Results and Pro-Forma Results

Year Ended December 21, 2022

(UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Distilling Solutions Year Ended December 31, 2022 Increase/(Decrease) As Reported(a) Pro-Forma(b) $ Change % Change Brown Goods $ 229,523 $ 229,523 $ — — % White Goods 74,510 24,110 (50,400 ) (68 ) Premium beverage alcohol 304,033 253,633 (50,400 ) (17 ) Industrial alcohol 46,812 907 (45,905 ) (98 ) Food grade alcohol 350,845 254,540 (96,305 ) (27 ) Fuel grade alcohol 13,681 41 (13,640 ) (100 ) Distillers feed and related co-products 40,354 9,477 (30,877 ) (77 ) Warehouse services 23,598 23,598 — — Total Sales $ 428,478 $ 287,656 $ (140,822 ) (33 )% Gross profit $ 126,282 $ 132,388 $ 6,106 5 % Gross margin % 29.5 % 46.0 % 16.5 pp(c)





Ingredient Solutions Year Ended December 31, 2022 Increase/(Decrease) As Reported(a) Pro-Forma(b) $ Change % Change Specialty wheat starches $ 62,567 $ 62,567 $ — — % Specialty wheat proteins 39,313 39,313 — — Commodity wheat starches 14,023 14,023 — — Commodity wheat proteins 38 38 — — Total Sales $ 115,941 $ 115,941 $ — — % Gross profit $ 31,503 $ 26,017 $ (5,486 ) (d) (17 )% Gross margin % 27.2 % 22.4 % (4.8 ) pp(c)





Consolidated Year Ended December 31, 2022 Increase/(Decrease) As Reported(a) Pro-Forma(b) $ Change % Change Sales $ 782,358 $ 641,536 $ (140,822 ) (18 )% Gross profit $ 253,306 $ 253,926 $ 620 — % Gross margin % 32.4 % 39.6 % 7.2 pp(c)

(a) Represents actual results of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022, as reported in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

(b) Represents the Company's results for the year ended December 31, 2022 excluding results associated with the Company's Atchison, Kansas distillery. These are pro-forma unaudited financial results and are preliminary. In some circumstances, white goods, industrial alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and at times certain co-products are produced at the Company's Lawrenceburg, Indiana distillery. The pro-forma financial results assume the loss of the waste starch slurry credit and no gain or loss on the disposal. The results of the Branded Spirits segment for the year ended December 31, 2022 would not have been impacted by a closure of the Atchison, Kansas distillery.

(c) Percentage points (“pp”).

(d) The reduction in gross profit for the Ingredient Solutions segment is the result of increased cost of goods sold from no longer receiving an intercompany credit for the waste starch slurry by-product purchased by the adjoined Atchison, Kansas distillery. The value of the intercompany credit is derived from the value of corn which has fluctuated over time.