OpGen to Provide Business Update and Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2023 on August 10th at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) (“OpGen” or “the Company”) announced today that the Company will provide a business update and report its second quarter 2023 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, August 10th 2023. OpGen’s management team will host a live conference call and audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide an update on business activities.

Conference Call Details  
      U.S. Dial-in Number:    1-877-704-4453 
      International Dial-in Number:  1-201-389-0920
      Webcast:    https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1618010&tp_key=fc7c8907d6
   
Replay Details  
      U.S. Dial-in Number:  1-844-512-2921 
      International Dial-in Number:  1-412-317-6671
      Replay PIN:     13739109
   

Following the conclusion of the conference call, a replay will be available through August 24th, 2023. The live, listen-only webcast of the conference call may also be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.opgen.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the Company’s website under Financials & Filings.

About OpGen, Inc.

OpGen, Inc. (Rockville, Md., U.S.A.) is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease. Along with our subsidiaries, Curetis GmbH and Ares Genetics GmbH, we are developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions helping to guide clinicians with more rapid and actionable information about life threatening infections to improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms, or MDROs. OpGen’s current product portfolio includes Unyvero, Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, and the ARES Technology Platform including ARESdb, NGS technology and AI-powered bioinformatics solutions for antibiotic response prediction including ARESiss, ARESid, ARESasp, and AREScloud.

For more information, please visit www.opgen.com.

OpGen:
Oliver Schacht
President and CEO
InvestorRelations@opgen.com

OpGen Investor & Press Contact:
Alyssa Factor
Edison Group
afactor@edisongroup.com

 


