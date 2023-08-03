National culture-business forum to be held in HCM City

VIETNAM, August 3 -

HCM CITY — The third National Culture and Business Forum will be held in HCM City on November 18.

It will feature three main activities: a seminar titled "Business culture - Development and integration flow,” a programme to honour "Enterprises meeting Việt Nam’s business culture standards" and a visit by a business delegation to meet leaders of the Government and HCM City.

Speaking at a press conference to introduce the forum in HCM City on August 2, Hồ Anh Tuấn, chairman of the Vietnam Association of Business Culture Development (VNABC), and head of the organising committee for the campaign on business culture development (known as Committee 248), said the forum aims to implement the guidelines and policies of the Party and State on building Vietnamese culture and people to meet the requirements of the national sustainable development.

It also helps build a corporate and trading culture among Vietnamese business community at home and abroad, and enables Party and State leaders to meet and hold discussions with the business community, listen to their recommendations and proposals for economic recovery and development and honour those meet the standards of Vietnamese business culture, he added.

Speaking about the programme to honour "Enterprises meeting Việt Nam’s business culture standards," Nguyễn Tri Phương, VNABC’s deputy head of office, said it is based on criteria approved by the Government.

Besides scrupulously complying with the law, it also includes efforts to achieve sustainable development, developing a corporate culture, business ethics, and social responsibility, he said. — VNS