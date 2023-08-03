Shares volatile, but liquidity increases

VIETNAM, August 3 -

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's stock market is experiencing a notably volatile phase with continuous fluctuations in the indexes.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index concluded on a bearish note, losing nearly 0.8 per cent to close at 1,210.95 points. Similarly, the VN30 Index which tracks the top 30 shares by market cap and liquidity saw a decline of 0.86 per cent, with 22 stocks experiencing a drop.

Liquidity increased, however, with more than one billion shares worth VNĐ21.6 trillion (US$911.4 million) being traded, up 10 per cent in volume and 13 per cent in value over Wednesday’s levels.

The afternoon session proved disappointing for many large-cap stocks on HoSE, as their prices fell, consequently pulling down key indexes.

Among the major industry groups, retail, particularly in technology goods, holds significant prominence. Several gainers in this sector, such as Mobile World Investment Group (MWG), FPT Digital Retail (FRT) and PSD, stood out with growth of 1.9 per cent and 3.4 per cent, respectively.

In addition, the electricity and food & beverage industries also displayed a relatively balanced correlation between increases and decreases. However, the real estate, construction, iron and steel, securities, oil and gas, and banking sectors were all in the red, indicating significant declines.

In smaller industry groups, there were still some exceptions in the green, like automobiles, tires and passenger transport, which managed to maintain positive momentum from the morning session.

Conversely, many other groups suffered losses, with the average decrease being 1 per cent or more. These affected sectors included insurance, plastic, rubber and yarn, as well as warehousing and logistics, and real estate consulting.

The movements of the HNX-Index mirrored those of the VN-Index but with greater intensity. On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index was down 0.64 per cent to end at 239.77 points.

The HNX appeared to witness higher levels of volatility, akin to "surfing" in the market. In the large-cap group, the number of stocks that declined at the end of the day exceeded those that increased. Notably, some stocks experienced significant losses of over 2 per cent, such as MB Securities (MBS), insurer PVI Holdings (PVI) and PetroVietnam Technical Services (PVS) with declines of 2.4 per cent and 3.7 per cent.

More than 101 million shares worth VNĐ1.8 trillion were exchanged here, up 5 per cent in volume and 10 per cent in value compared to the previous session. — VNS