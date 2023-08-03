HII Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Record second quarter revenues of $2.8 billion, up 4.7% compared to second quarter 2022

Net earnings of $130 million or $3.27 diluted earnings per share

Company reaffirms shipbuilding and Mission Technologies FY23 guidance 1

Company reaffirms free cash flow2 guidance1

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE:HII) reported second quarter 2023 revenues of $2.8 billion, up 4.7% from the second quarter of 2022, driven primarily by growth at Newport News Shipbuilding and Mission Technologies.

Operating income in the second quarter of 2023 was $156 million and operating margin was 5.6%, compared to $191 million and 7.2%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2022. The decreases were primarily driven by lower segment operating income2 compared to the prior year, partially offset by favorable changes to the operating FAS/CAS adjustment and non-current state income taxes.

Segment operating income2 in the second quarter of 2023 was $169 million and segment operating margin2 was 6.1%, compared to $225 million and 8.5%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2022. The decreases were primarily driven by lower favorable changes in contract estimates from facilities capital and economic price adjustment clauses compared to the prior year.

Net earnings in the quarter were $130 million, compared to $178 million in the second quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per share in the quarter was $3.27, compared to $4.44 in the second quarter of 2022.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter was $82 million and free cash flow2 was $14 million, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $267 million and free cash flow2 of $208 million in the second quarter of 2022.

New contract awards in the second quarter of 2023 were approximately $2.6 billion, bringing total backlog to approximately $46.9 billion as of June 30, 2023.

“The HII team delivered another solid quarter. Our results demonstrate continued strong revenue growth and steady operational performance,” said Chris Kastner, HII president and CEO. “We continue to make progress on our top priorities of consistent shipbuilding execution and driving growth at Mission Technologies. The teams at Newport News and Ingalls continue to hit important shipbuilding milestones and Mission Technologies secured another quarter of robust growth and record revenue generation.”

1The financial outlook, expectations and other forward looking statements provided by the company for 2023 and beyond reflect the company’s judgment based on information available at the time of this release.

2Non-GAAP measures. See Exhibit B for definitions and reconciliations.

Results of Operations

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 ($ in millions, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Sales and service revenues $ 2,787 $ 2,662 $ 125 4.7 % $ 5,461 $ 5,238 $ 223 4.3 % Operating income 156 191 (35 ) (18.3 )% 297 329 (32 ) (9.7 )% Operating margin % 5.6 % 7.2 % (158) bps 5.4 % 6.3 % (84) bps Segment operating income1 169 225 (56 ) (24.9 )% 325 401 (76 ) (19.0 )% Segment operating margin %1 6.1 % 8.5 % (239) bps 6.0 % 7.7 % (170) bps Net earnings 130 178 (48 ) (27.0 )% 259 318 (59 ) (18.6 )% Diluted earnings per share $ 3.27 $ 4.44 $ (1.17 ) (26.4 )% $ 6.49 $ 7.93 $ (1.44 ) (18.2 )% 1 Non-GAAP measures that exclude non-segment factors affecting operating income. See Exhibit B for definitions and reconciliations.

Segment Operating Results

Ingalls Shipbuilding

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 ($ in millions) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Revenues $ 664 $ 658 $ 6 0.9 % $ 1,241 $ 1,289 $ (48 ) (3.7 )% Segment operating income1 65 106 (41 ) (38.7 )% 120 192 (72 ) (37.5 )% Segment operating margin %1 9.8 % 16.1 % (632) bps 9.7 % 14.9 % (523) bps 1 Non-GAAP measures. See Exhibit B for definitions and reconciliations.

Ingalls Shipbuilding revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $664 million, an increase of $6 million, or 0.9%, from the same period in 2022, primarily driven by higher revenues in surface combatants, partially offset by lower revenues in the Legend-class National Security Cutter (NSC) program.

Ingalls Shipbuilding segment operating income1 for the second quarter of 2023 was $65 million, a decrease of $41 million from the same period in 2022. Segment operating margin1 in the second quarter of 2023 was 9.8%, compared to 16.1% in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily driven by lower favorable changes in contract estimates from facilities capital and economic price adjustment clauses and lower risk retirement on Harrisburg (LPD 30).

Key Ingalls Shipbuilding milestones for the quarter:

Delivered guided missile destroyer Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125)

Completed builder’s trials for National Security Cutter Calhoun (NSC 10)

Authenticated the keel of Pittsburgh (LPD 31)



1Non-GAAP measures. See Exhibit B for definitions and reconciliations.



Newport News Shipbuilding

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 ($ in millions) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Revenues $ 1,509 $ 1,433 $ 76 5.3 % $ 3,015 $ 2,823 $ 192 6.8 % Segment operating income1 95 94 1 1.1 % 179 175 4 2.3 % Segment operating margin %1 6.3 % 6.6 % (26) bps 5.9 % 6.2 % (26) bps 1 Non-GAAP measures. See Exhibit B for definitions and reconciliations.

Newport News Shipbuilding revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $1.5 billion, an increase of $76 million, or 5.3%, from the same period in 2022, primarily driven by higher revenues in submarines and aircraft carriers. Submarine revenues increased due to higher volumes on the Columbia-class submarine program and the Virginia-class submarine (VCS) program. Aircraft carrier revenues increased primarily as a result of higher volumes on aircraft carrier construction, partially offset by lower revenues in aircraft carrier refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH).

Newport News Shipbuilding segment operating income1 for the second quarter of 2023 was $95 million, an increase of $1 million from the same period in 2022. Segment operating margin1 in the second quarter of 2023 was 6.3%, compared to 6.6% in the same period last year. Current year segment operating income1 was substantially the same as the prior year, as favorable VCS program revenue adjustments were offset by lower favorable changes in contract estimates from facilities capital and economic price adjustment clauses.

Key Newport News Shipbuilding milestones for the quarter:

Re-delivered USS George Washington (CVN 73)

Christened Virginia-class submarine Massachusetts (SSN 798)

Awarded $393 million contract modification for John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

Awarded $568 million subcontract modification for long-lead-time material and advance construction activities for Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines

Awarded $305 million contract modification for long-lead-time material for two additional Block V Virginia-class submarines

Reached approximately 85% completion of John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) based on current scope and schedule

Mission Technologies

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 ($ in millions) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Revenues $ 645 $ 600 $ 45 7.5 % $ 1,269 $ 1,190 $ 79 6.6 % Segment operating income1 9 25 (16 ) (64.0 )% 26 34 (8 ) (23.5 )% Segment operating margin %1 1.4 % 4.2 % (277) bps 2.0 % 2.9 % (81) bps 1 Non-GAAP measures. See Exhibit B for definitions and reconciliations.

Mission Technologies revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $645 million, an increase of $45 million, or 7.5%, from the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher volumes in mission based solutions, driven by growth in C5ISR, cyber and electronic warfare and live, virtual and constructive training.

Mission Technologies segment operating income1 for the second quarter of 2023 was $9 million, compared to $25 million in the second quarter of 2022. Segment operating margin1 in the second quarter of 2023 was 1.4%, compared to 4.2% in the same period last year. The decreases were primarily driven by lower equity earnings compared to the second quarter of 2022, which included a non-recurring gain of approximately $15 million from our unconsolidated ship repair and specialty fabrication joint venture. In the second quarter of 2023, an equity method adjustment of approximately $6 million was recognized from the sale of the same joint venture.

Mission Technologies results included approximately $28 million of amortization of purchased intangible assets in the second quarter of 2023, compared to approximately $30 million in the same period last year.

Mission Technologies EBITDA margin1 in the second quarter of 2023 was 6.7%.

Key Mission Technologies milestones for the quarter:

Awarded a $242 million contract to provide shore-based training, engineering and development support for the U.S. Navy

Awarded a $41 million task order to provide integrated training systems installation and sustainment for the U.S. Navy

1Non-GAAP measures. See Exhibit B for definitions and reconciliations.

2023 Financial Outlook1

Reaffirming shipbuilding and Mission Technologies 2023 guidance Expect FY23 shipbuilding revenue 2 between $8.4 and $8.6 billion; expect shipbuilding operating margin 2 between 7.7% and 8.0% Expect FY23 Mission Technologies revenue of approximately $2.5 billion Expect Mission Technologies segment operating margin 2 between 2.5% and 3.0%, and Mission Technologies EBITDA margin 2 between 8.0% and 8.5%

Reaffirming free cash flow 2 guidance Expect FY23 free cash flow 2 between $400 and $450 million 3 Expect cumulative FY20-FY24 free cash flow 2 of approximately $2.9 billion 3

guidance Revising operating FAS/CAS adjustment, non-current state income tax and interest expense guidance

FY23 Outlook Shipbuilding Revenue2 $8.4B - $8.6B Shipbuilding Operating Margin2 7.7% - 8.0% Mission Technologies Revenue ~$2.5B Mission Technologies Segment Operating Margin2 2.5% - 3.0% Mission Technologies EBITDA Margin2 8.0% - 8.5% Operating FAS/CAS Adjustment ($70M) Non-current State Income Tax Benefit4 ~$8M Interest Expense ($100M) Non-operating Retirement Benefit $149M Effective Tax Rate ~21% Depreciation & Amortization ~$365M Capital Expenditures ~3.0% of Sales Free Cash Flow2 based on current tax law3 $400M - $450M 1The financial outlook, expectations and other forward-looking statements provided by the company for 2023 and beyond reflect the company’s judgment based on the information available at the time of this release. 2Non-GAAP measures. See Exhibit B for definitions. In reliance upon Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, reconciliations of forward–looking GAAP and non–GAAP measures are not provided because of the unreasonable effort associated with providing such reconciliations due to the variability in the occurrence and the amounts of certain components of GAAP and non-GAAP measures. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results. 3Outlook is based on current tax law and assumes the provisions requiring capitalization of R&D expenditures for tax purposes are not deferred or repealed. 4Outlook is based on current tax law. Repeal or deferral of provisions requiring capitalization of R&D expenditures would result in elevated non-current state income tax expense.

Exhibit A: Financial Statements

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 (in millions, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales and service revenues Product sales $ 1,879 $ 1,829 $ 3,708 $ 3,553 Service revenues 908 833 1,753 1,685 Sales and service revenues 2,787 2,662 5,461 5,238 Cost of sales and service revenues Cost of product sales 1,602 1,526 3,170 2,994 Cost of service revenues 796 746 1,552 1,505 Income from operating investments, net 4 27 16 34 Other income and gains, net 1 1 — — General and administrative expenses 238 227 458 444 Operating income 156 191 297 329 Other income (expense) Interest expense (24 ) (26 ) (48 ) (52 ) Non-operating retirement benefit 37 67 74 138 Other, net — (10 ) 9 (17 ) Earnings before income taxes 169 222 332 398 Federal and foreign income tax expense 39 44 73 80 Net earnings $ 130 $ 178 $ 259 $ 318 Basic earnings per share $ 3.27 $ 4.44 $ 6.49 $ 7.93 Weighted-average common shares outstanding 39.8 40.1 39.9 40.1 Diluted earnings per share $ 3.27 $ 4.44 $ 6.49 $ 7.93 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 39.8 40.1 39.9 40.1 Dividends declared per share $ 1.24 $ 1.18 $ 2.48 $ 2.36 Net earnings from above $ 130 $ 178 $ 259 $ 318 Other comprehensive income (loss) Change in unamortized benefit plan costs 5 13 9 (73 ) Other — (1 ) — (1 ) Tax benefit (expense) for items of other comprehensive income (1 ) (3 ) (2 ) 19 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 4 9 7 (55 ) Comprehensive income $ 134 $ 187 $ 266 $ 263





HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

($ in millions) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 313 $ 467 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1 million as of 2023 and $2 million as of 2022 786 636 Contract assets 1,266 1,240 Inventoried costs 190 183 Income taxes receivable 184 170 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 78 50 Total current assets 2,817 2,746 Property, Plant, and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $2,399 million as of 2023 and $2,319 million as of 2022 3,196 3,198 Other Assets Operating lease assets 264 282 Goodwill 2,618 2,618 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $945 million as of 2023 and $881 million as of 2022 955 1,019 Pension plan assets 646 600 Miscellaneous other assets 363 394 Total other assets 4,846 4,913 Total assets $ 10,859 $ 10,857 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Trade accounts payable 519 642 Accrued employees’ compensation 345 345 Current portion of long-term debt 484 399 Current portion of postretirement plan liabilities 134 134 Current portion of workers’ compensation liabilities 229 229 Contract liabilities 833 766 Other current liabilities 383 380 Total current liabilities 2,927 2,895 Long-term debt 2,396 2,506 Pension plan liabilities 218 214 Other postretirement plan liabilities 257 260 Workers’ compensation liabilities 465 463 Long-term operating lease liabilities 224 246 Deferred tax liabilities 359 418 Other long-term liabilities 367 366 Total liabilities 7,213 7,368 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $0.01 par value; 150 million shares authorized; 53.6 million shares issued and 39.9 million shares outstanding as of June 30, 2023, and 53.5 million shares issued and 39.9 million shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 2,030 2,022 Retained earnings 4,434 4,276 Treasury stock (2,227 ) (2,211 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (592 ) (599 ) Total stockholders’ equity 3,646 3,489 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 10,859 $ 10,857





HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

Six Months Ended June 30 ($ in millions) 2023 2022 Operating Activities Net earnings $ 259 $ 318 Adjustments to reconcile to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation 110 104 Amortization of purchased intangibles 64 70 Amortization of debt issuance costs 4 4 Provision for doubtful accounts — (7 ) Stock-based compensation 18 16 Deferred income taxes (62 ) (1 ) Loss (gain) on investments in marketable securities (12 ) 26 Change in Accounts receivable (149 ) (241 ) Contract assets (27 ) (56 ) Inventoried costs (7 ) (35 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (42 ) 47 Accounts payable and accruals (57 ) 8 Retiree benefits (36 ) (65 ) Other non-cash transactions, net 10 (4 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 73 184 Investing Activities Capital expenditures Capital expenditure additions (111 ) (102 ) Grant proceeds for capital expenditures 3 — Investment in affiliates (24 ) (5 ) Proceeds from equity method investments 61 6 Other investing activities, net 1 — Net cash used in investing activities (70 ) (101 ) Financing Activities Repayment of long-term debt (30 ) (200 ) Dividends paid (99 ) (94 ) Repurchases of common stock (16 ) (27 ) Employee taxes on certain share-based payment arrangements (12 ) (14 ) Net cash used in financing activities (157 ) (335 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents (154 ) (252 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 467 627 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 313 $ 375 Supplemental Cash Flow Disclosure Cash paid for income taxes (net of refunds) $ 172 $ 15 Cash paid for interest $ 51 $ 49 Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities Capital expenditures accrued in accounts payable $ 4 $ 6

Exhibit B: Non-GAAP Measures Definitions & Reconciliations

We make reference to “segment operating income,” “segment operating margin,” “shipbuilding revenue,” “shipbuilding operating margin,” “Mission Technologies EBITDA,” “Mission Technologies EBITDA margin” and “free cash flow.”

We internally manage our operations by reference to segment operating income and segment operating margin, which are not recognized measures under GAAP. When analyzing our operating performance, investors should use segment operating income and segment operating margin in addition to, and not as alternatives for, operating income and operating margin or any other performance measure presented in accordance with GAAP. They are measures that we use to evaluate our core operating performance. We believe that segment operating income and segment operating margin reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We believe these measures are used by investors and are a useful indicator to measure our performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of segment operating income and segment operating margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Shipbuilding revenue, shipbuilding operating margin, Mission Technologies EBITDA and Mission Technologies EBITDA margin are not measures recognized under GAAP. They are measures that we use to evaluate our core operating performance. When analyzing our operating performance, investors should use shipbuilding revenue, shipbuilding operating margin, Mission Technologies EBITDA and Mission Technologies EBITDA margin in addition to, and not as alternatives for, operating income and operating margin or any other performance measure presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that shipbuilding revenue, shipbuilding operating margin, Mission Technologies EBITDA and Mission Technologies EBITDA margin reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We believe these measures are used by investors and are a useful indicator to measure our performance.

Free cash flow is not a measure recognized under GAAP. Free cash flow has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for net earnings as a measure of our performance or net cash provided or used by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. We believe free cash flow is an important measure for our investors because it provides them insight into our current and period-to-period performance and our ability to generate cash from continuing operations. We also use free cash flow as a key operating metric in assessing the performance of our business and as a key performance measure in evaluating management performance and determining incentive compensation. Free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Reconciliations of forward-looking GAAP and non-GAAP measures are not provided because we are unable to provide such reconciliations without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the future occurrence and financial impact of certain elements of GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

Segment operating income is defined as operating income for the relevant segment(s) before the Operating FAS/CAS Adjustment and non-current state income taxes.

Segment operating margin is defined as segment operating income as a percentage of sales and service revenues.

Shipbuilding revenue is defined as the combined sales and service revenues from our Newport News Shipbuilding segment and Ingalls Shipbuilding segment.

Shipbuilding operating margin is defined as the combined segment operating income of our Newport News Shipbuilding segment and Ingalls Shipbuilding segment as a percentage of shipbuilding revenue.

Mission Technologies EBITDA is defined as Mission Technologies segment operating income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

Mission Technologies EBITDA margin is defined as Mission Technologies EBITDA as a percentage of Mission Technologies revenues.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures net of related grant proceeds.

Operating FAS/CAS Adjustment is defined as the difference between the service cost component of our pension and other postretirement expense determined in accordance with GAAP (FAS) and our pension and other postretirement expense under U.S. Cost Accounting Standards (CAS).

Non-current state income taxes are defined as deferred state income taxes, which reflect the change in deferred state tax assets and liabilities and the tax expense or benefit associated with changes in state uncertain tax positions in the relevant period. These amounts are recorded within operating income. Current period state income tax expense is charged to contract costs and included in cost of sales and service revenues in segment operating income.

We present financial measures adjusted for the Operating FAS/CAS Adjustment and non-current state income taxes to reflect the company’s performance based upon the pension costs and state tax expense charged to our contracts under CAS. We use these adjusted measures as internal measures of operating performance and for performance-based compensation decisions.

Reconciliations of Segment Operating Income and Segment Operating Margin

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 ($ in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Ingalls revenues $ 664 $ 658 $ 1,241 $ 1,289 Newport News revenues 1,509 1,433 3,015 2,823 Mission Technologies revenues 645 600 1,269 1,190 Intersegment eliminations (31 ) (29 ) (64 ) (64 ) Sales and Service Revenues 2,787 2,662 5,461 5,238 Operating Income 156 191 297 329 Operating FAS/CAS Adjustment 17 35 36 72 Non-current state income taxes (4 ) (1 ) (8 ) — Segment Operating Income 169 225 325 401 As a percentage of sales and service revenues 6.1 % 8.5 % 6.0 % 7.7 % Ingalls segment operating income 65 106 120 192 As a percentage of Ingalls revenues 9.8 % 16.1 % 9.7 % 14.9 % Newport News segment operating income 95 94 179 175 As a percentage of Newport News revenues 6.3 % 6.6 % 5.9 % 6.2 % Mission Technologies operating income 9 25 26 34 As a percentage of Mission Technologies revenues 1.4 % 4.2 % 2.0 % 2.9 %

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 ($ in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 82 $ 267 $ 73 $ 184 Less capital expenditures: Capital expenditure additions (68 ) (59 ) (111 ) (102 ) Grant proceeds for capital expenditures — — 3 — Free cash flow $ 14 $ 208 $ (35 ) $ 82

Reconciliation of Mission Technologies EBITDA and EBITDA Margin

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 ($ in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Mission Technologies sales and service revenues $ 645 $ 600 $ 1,269 $ 1,190 Mission Technologies segment operating income $ 9 $ 25 $ 26 $ 34 Mission Technologies depreciation expense 3 3 6 5 Mission Technologies amortization expense 28 30 55 60 Mission Technologies state tax expense 3 4 6 6 Mission Technologies other, net — 2 — 2 Mission Technologies EBITDA $ 43 $ 64 $ 93 $ 107 Mission Technologies EBITDA margin 6.7 % 10.7 % 7.3 % 9.0 %

