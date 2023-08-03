Plus Therapeutics to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics with advanced platform technologies for central nervous system cancers, announced today that Marc Hedrick, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, has been invited to present at the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference, on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET at the InterContinental Boston in Boston, Mass.



Investors interested in arranging a meeting with the Company’s management during the conference should contact the Canaccord Genuity conference coordinator. A webcast of the presentation can be found under the For Investors tab of the Plus website at www.plustherapeutics.com. A webcast replay will also be accessible for 90 days following the event.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers of the central nervous system with the potential to enhance clinical outcomes for patients. Combining image-guided local beta radiation and targeted drug delivery approaches, the Company is advancing a pipeline of product candidates with lead programs in recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) and leptomeningeal metastases (LM). The Company has built a robust supply chain through strategic partnerships that enable the development, manufacturing and future potential commercialization of its products. Plus Therapeutics is led by an experienced and dedicated leadership team and has operations in key cancer clinical development hubs including Austin and San Antonio, Texas. For more information, visit https://plustherapeutics.com/.

