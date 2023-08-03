OneWater Marine Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Results

Strategic focus on inventory management drives results as industry normalization accelerates

Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Highlights



Revenue increased 4% to $594 million, a new fiscal third quarter record

Service, parts & other revenue grew 23% to $92 million

Dealership same-store sales were flat versus prior year period

Gross profit margin of 27%, supported by higher margin businesses

Net income was $33 million in the quarter or $1.95 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA¹ of $60 million

BUFORD, Ga., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) (“OneWater” or the “Company”) today announced results for its fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“In a deteriorating selling environment, our team did a great job driving a 4% increase in sales, maintaining flat dealership same-store sales and aggressively managing overall boat inventory. The marine industry continues to transition back to historical norms and moderated pricing. However, the pace of this transition accelerated ahead of expectations, which pressured margins in the third quarter,” commented Austin Singleton, Chief Executive Officer at OneWater. “We remain intently focused on strategic inventory management, cost optimization, and generating free cash flow to end the year in a position of strength.”

For the Three Months Ended June 30 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Revenues (unaudited, $ in thousands) New boat $ 371,645 $ 376,886 $ (5,241 ) (1.4 )% Pre-owned boat 111,469 98,181 13,288 13.5 % Finance & insurance income 19,028 18,979 49 0.3 % Service, parts & other 92,197 74,854 17,343 23.2 % Total revenues $ 594,339 $ 568,900 $ 25,439 4.5 %

Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Results

Revenue for fiscal third quarter 2023 was $594.3 million, an increase of 4.5% compared to $568.9 million in fiscal third quarter 2022. The growth was primarily attributable to strong pre-owned boat sales and service, parts and other sales from acquired businesses. During fiscal third quarter 2023, dealership same-store sales were flat.

New boat revenue decreased by 1.4%, driven by a decrease in units sold, partially offset by an increase in average unit price. Finance & insurance income was flat compared to the prior year quarter. Pre-owned boat revenue increased 13.5%, driven by an increase in both unit sales and average price per unit. Service, parts and other sales were up 23.2% compared to the prior year quarter, supported by the Company’s strategic focus on expanding its high margin, less cyclical revenue streams.

Gross profit totaled $159.4 million for fiscal third quarter 2023, down $24.5 million from $183.9 million for fiscal third quarter 2022. Gross profit margin of 26.8% decreased 550 basis points compared to the prior year period, driven by the accelerated normalization of new and pre-owned boat pricing, partially offset by meaningful contributions from higher margin service, parts & other revenue.

Fiscal third quarter 2023 selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $92.8 million, or 15.6% of revenue, compared to $87.9 million, or 15.4% of revenue, in fiscal third quarter 2022. The slight increase in selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue was due to higher costs associated with our acquired service, parts & other businesses.

Net income for fiscal third quarter 2023 totaled $33.3 million, compared to $64.5 million in fiscal third quarter 2022. Earnings per diluted share for fiscal third quarter 2023 was $1.95 per diluted share, compared to $3.86 per diluted share in 2022. For fiscal third quarter 2023, interest expense increased $12.1 million compared to the prior year driven by an increase in the average outstanding borrowings and higher interest rates.

Fiscal third quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA¹ decreased 37.2% to $59.8 million compared to $95.1 million for fiscal third quarter 2022.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents balance was $45.4 million and total liquidity, including cash and availability under credit facilities, was in excess of $100.0 million. Total inventory as of June 30, 2023, increased to $572.9 million compared to $269.4 million on June 30, 2022, primarily driven by normalization of supply chain and acquisitions completed during the year. Total inventory decreased $20.4 million sequentially supported by the Company's strategic focus to end the selling season with appropriate levels of inventory.

Total long-term debt as of June 30, 2023, was $457.8 million, and adjusted long-term net debt (net of $45.4 million cash)¹ was 2.2 times trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA¹.

Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance

The Company is updating its previously issued fiscal full year 2023 outlook. For fiscal full year 2023, OneWater anticipates same store sales to be flat and Adjusted EBITDA² is expected to be in the range of $160 million to $170 million and earnings per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $4.45 to $4.70.

ONEWATER MARINE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

($ in thousands except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: New boat $ 371,645 $ 376,886 $ 959,334 $ 903,104 Pre-owned boat 111,469 98,181 242,641 227,484 Finance & insurance income 19,028 18,979 43,286 43,234 Service, parts & other 92,197 74,854 240,068 173,477 Total revenues 594,339 568,900 1,485,329 1,347,299 Gross Profit New boat 76,162 102,342 213,567 244,058 Pre-owned boat 25,055 29,432 57,743 63,406 Finance and insurance 19,028 18,979 43,286 43,234 Service, parts & other 39,189 33,186 101,523 76,748 Total gross profit 159,434 183,939 416,119 427,446 Selling, general and administrative expenses 92,841 87,867 260,872 222,455 Depreciation and amortization 5,980 4,073 17,310 10,549 Transaction costs 97 1,337 1,668 5,158 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 436 3,118 763 11,022 Income from operations 60,080 87,544 135,506 178,262 Other expense (income): Interest expense – floor plan 7,436 1,131 17,687 3,056 Interest expense – other 9,077 3,311 25,265 7,937 Other expense (income), net 361 (166 ) (465 ) 491 Total other expense, net 16,874 4,276 42,487 11,484 Income before income tax expense 43,206 83,268 93,019 166,778 Income tax expense 9,916 18,785 21,264 36,455 Net income 33,290 64,483 71,755 130,323 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (938 ) (959 ) (3,468 ) (1,970 ) Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests of One Water Marine Holdings, LLC (3,782 ) (7,547 ) (8,013 ) (16,060 ) Net income attributable to OneWater Marine Inc. $ 28,570 $ 55,977 $ 60,274 $ 112,293 Earnings per share of Class A common stock – basic $ 2.00 $ 3.96 $ 4.21 $ 8.14 Earnings per share of Class A common stock – diluted $ 1.95 $ 3.86 $ 4.12 $ 7.90 Basic weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding 14,314 14,133 14,317 13,791 Diluted weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding 14,675 14,512 14,639 14,205





ONEWATER MARINE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

($ in thousands, except par value and share data)

(Unaudited)



June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 ASSETS Cash $ 45,409 $ 95,690 Restricted cash 7,753 16,209 Accounts receivable, net 93,972 80,495 Inventories, net 572,932 269,430 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 88,399 57,389 Total current assets 808,465 519,213 Property and equipment, net 118,965 80,235 Operating lease right-of-use assets 127,973 126,433 Other long-term assets 6,062 823 Deferred tax assets, net 5,607 32,585 Intangible assets, net 306,776 245,659 Goodwill 397,469 342,605 Total assets $ 1,771,317 $ 1,347,553 LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 40,096 $ 51,199 Other payables and accrued expenses 61,558 54,725 Customer deposits 56,123 65,520 Notes payable – floor plan 444,770 217,338 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 13,914 12,788 Current portion of long-term debt, net 23,896 19,450 Current portion of tax receivable agreement liability 2,363 915 Total current liabilities 642,720 421,935 Other long-term liabilities 13,597 25,766 Tax receivable agreement liability 43,991 45,290 Long-term operating lease liabilities 115,557 114,545 Long-term debt, net 433,889 316,349 Total liabilities 1,249,754 923,885 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Total stockholders’ equity attributable to OneWater Marine Inc. 451,130 365,038 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 70,433 58,630 Total stockholders’ equity 521,563 423,668 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,771,317 $ 1,347,553





ONEWATER MARINE INC.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30, Trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 Net income $ 33,290 $ 64,483 $ 94,043 Interest expense – other 9,077 3,311 30,529 Income tax expense 9,916 18,785 28,034 Depreciation and amortization 6,584 4,274 24,609 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 436 3,118 121 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 356 Transaction costs 97 1,337 4,234 Other expense (income), net 361 (166 ) 2,837 Adjusted EBITDA $ 59,761 $ 95,142 $ 184,763 Long-term debt (including current portion) $ 457,785 Less: cash (45,409 ) Adjusted long-term net debt $ 412,376 Pro forma adjusted net debt leverage ratio 2.2 x

About OneWater Marine Inc.

OneWater Marine Inc. is one of the largest and fastest-growing premium marine retailers in the United States. OneWater operates a total of 100 retail locations, 11 distribution centers / warehouses and multiple online marketplaces in 20 different states, several of which are in the top twenty states for marine retail expenditures. OneWater offers a broad range of products and services and has diversified revenue streams, which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, finance and insurance products, parts and accessories, maintenance, repair and other services.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

This press release and our related earnings call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Long-Term Net Debt, as measures of our operating performance. Management believes these measures may be useful in performing meaningful comparisons of past and present operating results, to understand the performance of the Company’s ongoing operations and how management views the business. Reconciliations of reported GAAP measures to adjusted non-GAAP measures are included in the financial schedules contained in this press release. These measures, however, should not be construed as an alternative to any other measure of performance determined in accordance with GAAP. Because our non-GAAP financial measures may be defined differently by other companies, our definition of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing its utility. We have not reconciled non-GAAP forward-looking measures, including Adjusted EBITDA guidance, to their corresponding GAAP measures due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections, particularly with respect to change in fair value of contingent consideration and transaction costs. Change in fair value of contingent consideration and transaction costs are affected by the acquisition, integration and post-acquisition performance of our acquirees which is difficult to predict and subject to change. Accordingly, reconciliations of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA is not available without unreasonable effort.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense – other, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and other (income) expense, further adjusted to eliminate the effects of items such as the change in fair value of contingent consideration, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and transaction costs. See reconciliation above.

Our board of directors, management team and lenders use Adjusted EBITDA to assess our financial performance because it allows them to compare our operating performance on a consistent basis across periods by removing the effects of our capital structure (such as varying levels of interest expense), asset base (such as depreciation and amortization) and other items (such as the change in fair value of contingent consideration, gain or loss on extinguishment of debt and transaction costs) that impact the comparability of financial results from period to period. We present Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it provides useful information regarding the factors and trends affecting our business in addition to measures calculated under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure will provide useful information to investors and analysts in assessing our financial performance and results of operations across reporting periods by excluding items we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

Adjusted Long-Term Net Debt

We define Adjusted Long-Term Net Debt as long-term debt (including current portion) less cash. We consider, and we believe certain investors and analysts consider, adjusted long-term net debt, as well as adjusted long-term net debt divided by trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA, to be an indicator of our financial leverage.

Dealership Same-Store Sales

We define dealership same-store sales as sales from our stores excluding new and acquired stores. New and acquired stores become eligible for inclusion in the comparable store base at the end of the store’s thirteenth month of operations under our ownership and revenues are only included for identical months in the same-store base periods. Stores relocated within an existing market remain in the comparable store base for all periods. Additionally, amounts related to closed stores are excluded from each comparative base period. We use dealership same-store sales to assess the organic growth of our revenue on a same-store basis. We believe that our assessment on a same-store basis represents an important indicator of comparative financial results and provides relevant information to assess our performance.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements made during the above referenced conference call may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management, growth rate and its expectations regarding future revenue, operating income or loss or earnings or loss per share. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “will be,” “will likely result,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “would,” “foresees,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “outlook” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our expectations expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements may not turn out to be correct.

Important factors, some of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: effects of industry wide supply chain challenges including a heightened inflationary environment and our ability to maintain adequate inventory, changes in demand for our products and services, the seasonality and volatility of the boat industry, fluctuation in interest rates, adverse weather events, our acquisition and business strategies, the inability to comply with the financial and other covenants and metrics in our credit facilities, cash flow and access to capital, effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related governmental actions or restrictions on the Company’s business, risks related to the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of any proposed acquisitions, including the risk that proposed acquisitions will not be integrated successfully, the timing of development expenditures, and other risks. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect our financial results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 and in our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, each of which is on file with the SEC and available from OneWater Marine’s website at www.onewatermarine.com under the “Investors” tab, and in other documents OneWater Marine files with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which such statement is made, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

