ZeroFox Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors

Technology veterans Paul Hooper, Barbara Stewart, and Teresa Shea bring extensive technology and business expertise to ZeroFox’s Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroFox , (Nasdaq: ZFOX), an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, announced today that three new members were elected to its Board of Directors, effective June 29, 2023.



Paul Hooper, former Chief Executive Officer and current member of the board of directors of Gigamon Inc

Barbara Stewart, former CEO of AmeriCorps and current Trustee & Executive Director of the Bowe Stewart Foundation

Teresa Shea, former Vice President at Raytheon and Senior Executive at the National Security Agency



“We’re thrilled to bring these talented and experienced leaders to the ZeroFox Board,” said James C. Foster, Chairman and CEO of ZeroFox. “Each provides a unique perspective with diverse backgrounds across technology, cybersecurity and business strategy. ZeroFox will undoubtedly benefit from this passionate team to further our mission in creating a safer digital world.”

Paul Hooper said: “I am honored to be joining ZeroFox’s board of directors. The company’s innovative approach to cybersecurity empowers businesses to navigate the digital landscape with confidence and stay ahead of external cyber threats. As a board member, I am eager to contribute my experience in scaling technology companies to help ZeroFox reach new heights.”

Barbara Stewart said: “ZeroFox has exhibited impressive growth over the years, working to expand into new areas of the security industry, prioritizing relationships with customers and partners. I see great potential in ZeroFox’s comprehensive external cybersecurity platform and forward-looking strategy. I look forward to collaborating with the ZeroFox team and fellow board members to expand market reach and drive ZeroFox’s mission of creating a safer digital world.”

Teresa Shea said: “Joining ZeroFox’s board represents an incredible opportunity to make a real impact on the cybersecurity landscape. Businesses are faced with increased digital risk, and I believe ZeroFox’s cutting-edge technology and dedicated team are uniquely positioned to deliver robust protection. I am excited to leverage my industry expertise to help ZeroFox in their vision of building a safer digital environment for enterprises worldwide.”

About Paul Hooper

Paul Hooper has decades of experience in the technology industry having served in various executive positions at both private and public companies. From 2012 to 2022, Mr. Hooper served as the Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors of Gigamon Inc., a cloud visibility and analytics provider. In 2022, he retired from his role as the CEO of Gigamon but remains on its board of directors. During his 11-year tenure at Gigamon, he led the company from its early stages as a private company, through an initial public offering and then through the subsequent acquisition by a private equity firm. Before serving as CEO, Mr. Hooper joined Gigamon in 2011 as the Vice President of Marketing. Prior to Gigamon, Mr. Hooper held various executive positions during a nine-year tenure at network infrastructure equipment developer Extreme Networks including Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Information Officer and General Manager. Prior to Extreme Networks, Mr. Hooper held numerous senior roles at technology companies including myCFO, JDS Uniphase, Netscape and Sun Microsystems. Since 2022, Mr. Hooper has been serving as an advisor to health-tech innovation incubator, Stanford Byers Center for Biodesign. In this role, he is the only non-medical technology advisor in which he reviews early-stage health-tech businesses, go-to-market initiatives, and acquisition/licensing feasibility.

About Barbara Stewart

Barbara Stewart has served in both the public sector and private industry during her career. From 2018 through 2021, Ms. Stewart served as the Chief Executive Officer of AmeriCorps, a position that required a Presidential appointment and confirmation by the U.S. Senate. AmeriCorps is the $1.1 billion federal agency with a dedicated mission to promote service and volunteerism. Prior to leading AmeriCorps, in 2013 Ms. Stewart co-founded, and remains active with, the Bowe-Stewart Foundation which focuses on closing the opportunity gap for urban residents in Baltimore and Chicago and promoting civic education and civic engagement. Ms. Stewart also held leadership roles in the private sector, including as a senior executive at JPMorgan Chase from 1999 until 2010. Early in her career, she served in policy and management roles for an Illinois Governor and two Lt. Governors. She earned a B.A. from Northwestern University and an M.B.A. from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University and was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from Knox College.

About Teresa Shea

Teresa H. Shea has more than 35 years of public and private experience and is a recognized leader in intelligence and defense matters. Ms. Shea currently serves as the President of Oplnet, LLC, a business that provides expertise and experience to help government and commercial customers improve performance in the areas of national defense and intelligence. From 2019 to August 2022, she served as the Vice President of Cyber Offense and Defense Experts (CODEX) within Raytheon Intelligence and Space. CODEX is focused on providing cyber capabilities for offense, defense, and security initiatives for government and commercial customers. Prior to her work at CODEX, Ms. Shea served as Executive Vice President of Technology and director of Cyber-Reboot at In-Q-Tel. She joined In-Q-Tel after a distinguished 32-year career with the National Security Agency (NSA), where she held several key leadership assignments during her career culminating as the director of Signals Intelligence. In this position, she was the principal signals intelligence (SIGINT) advisor to the Directors of NSA, the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), numerous U.S. Military officers, and U.S. Government high-ranking officials. Ms. Shea has received numerous awards during her career, including the President’s Distinguished Rank Award from President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama, the National Intelligence Distinguished Service Medal awarded by the Honorable James R. Clapper, Director of National Intelligence, the Central Intelligence Agency’s Donovan Award, and the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Civilian Service by Secretary of Defense Ash Carter. Teresa holds a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from Georgia Tech and a Master of Science in electrical engineering from John Hopkins University.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, has redefined security outside the corporate perimeter on the internet, where businesses operate, and threat actors thrive. The ZeroFox platform combines advanced AI analytics, digital risk and privacy protection, full-spectrum threat intelligence, and a robust portfolio of breach, incident and takedown response capabilities to expose and disrupt phishing and fraud campaigns, botnet exposures, credential theft, impersonations, data breaches, and physical threats that target your brands, domains, people, and assets. Join thousands of customers, including some of the largest public sector organizations as well as finance, media, technology and retail companies to stay ahead of adversaries and address the entire lifecycle of external cyber risks. ZeroFox and the ZeroFox logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeroFox, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Visit www.zerofox.com for more information.

