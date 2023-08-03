FactSet Declares Dividend

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE: FDS | NASDAQ: FDS), a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.98 per share.



The cash dividend will be paid on September 21, 2023, to holders of record of FactSet’s common stock at the close of business on August 31, 2023.

