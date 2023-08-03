A Novel Discovery in Eye Care: VSY Biotechnology's 100% Glistening-Free IOL Material
VSY Biotechnology GmbH has introduced a groundbreaking innovation to address glistening issues in IOLs with their 100% Glistening-Free IOL Material.
Our 100% Glistening-Free IOL Material, developed in-house, is a remarkable innovation that addresses the long-standing issue of glistenings in popular IOLs, making our material highly sought after.”LEINFELDEN-ECHTERDINGEN, GERMANY, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cataracts, a common age-related eye condition, cause clouding of the natural lens, leading to vision impairment. However, with intraocular lens (IOL) implantation, the clouded lens is replaced with an artificial IOL, restoring clear vision. Most conventional IOLs, while effective, have been known to develop glistenings - small fluid-filled microvacuoles that can affect visual clarity.
Thanks to VSY Biotechnology GmbH’s innovation, the 100% Glistening-Free IOL Material, this concern is now a thing of the past. Andreas C. Kühnel, Managing Director at VSY Biotechnology GmbH, said: "Our 100% Glistening-Free IOL Material, developed in-house, is a groundbreaking innovation that addresses the long-standing issue of glistenings in popular IOLs, making our material highly sought after. Our material's effectiveness has been extensively tested and validated at the Intermountain Ocular Research Center and the John A. Moran Eye Center at the University of Utah, showing Zero Glistening and Zero Haze as compared to other popular IOLs on the market.”
VSY Biotechnology GmbH has plans to integrate this breakthrough material into its upcoming IOL options, utilizing the Enova® Platform. Patients and doctors can look forward to monofocal EDOF, trifocal, and toric versions of the 100% Glistening-Free Enova® IOL Material, which will set a new gold standard in cataract treatment.
