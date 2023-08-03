P2P Payment Market Rising Trends, Demands, and Business Outlook 2023-2031

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- P2P payments Market Size allow one person to transfer money instantly to another through a digital platform, normally through an application or a web-hosted platform. In addition, P2P payments keep user data safe and secure as very little personal information is attached to any transaction, this helps minimize risk of data breaches and frauds. Furthermore, key factors that drive the market include increase in acceptance of online banking, mobile banking, and e-commerce by consumers and growth in adoption of smartphones among younger generation.

In addition, increase in the m-commerce industry across emerging countries positively impacts growth of the market. However, factors such as rise in data breaches and security issues in P2P payments is expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in demand for fast & hassle-free transaction services and growth in use of NFC, RFID, and host card emulation technology in P2P payments are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global P2P payment market based on transaction mode, payment type, end user, application, and region. Based on payment type, the remote segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the proximity segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 18.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on application, the retail segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to around one-third of the global P2P payment market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the hospitality & transportation segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 22.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this region is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Moreover, post COVID-19, it is expected that preference for mobile payments would increase as banks and fintech industries are more likely to reduce their operational cost to improve digital experience among their customers. In addition, governments across developing countries of Asia-Pacific are adopting various strategies to boost digitization of banking services among end users, which would help them to improve the overall economy. Thus, these rising innovations drives the growth of P2P payment market

COVID-19 Scenario:

Many banks & financial institutions have been offering their customers new digital tools and techniques to facilitate P2P payments during the Covid-19 pandemic. This led to witnessed significant adoption of these services.

The adoption of P2P payments increased among people as they needed to transfer money to their relatives, friends, and acquaintances in case of emergencies, hospitalization, and others.

Key Findings of the Study

By transaction mode, the mobile web payment segment accounted for the largest P2P payment market share in 2020.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific generated highest revenue in 2020.

Depending on payment type, the remote segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

The key players operating in the P2P payment market analysis are Alibaba.com , Apple Inc., Circle International Financial Limited, Google LLC, One97 Communications Limited (Paytm), PayPal Holdings Inc., Square, Inc., WePay Inc., Wise Payments Limited and Zelle. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the P2P payment industry.

