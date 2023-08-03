Lifestyle Consultant Jessica Rae Levin of JRae Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- An incredible woman with life and career experience coupled with her desire to help others improve their lives. This is the story of Jessica Rae Levin.

Jessica Rae Levin is a lifestyle consultant at JRae Consulting, where she focuses on individuals from head to toe, helping to elevate them into living healthier and happier lives in all aspects imaginable.

Having been recognized by P. O. W. E. R. (Profession Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized), she offers lifestyle consulting and more.

“It’s a modernized and progressive approach to traditionalized therapy,” notes Jessica. “I don’t just concentrate on emotional and mental health, but I also do beauty consulting, wardrobe consulting, dating consulting, and relationship consulting. I give tools and techniques for people to implement into their daily life. This process is quicker and way more direct.”

“While I have my masters in marriage and family therapy, I realized that I didn’t want to practice traditional therapy and never did,” clarifies Jessica. “I originally started out as an entrepreneur and people would always come to me for advice. I then realized that I could help people like this. People trusted me and opened up to me about the deepest darkest secrets and this was how it started. It was also things that happened in my life that I knew were happening to others who didn't have the tools or support to help themselves. Or felt too much shame to reach out for help. I felt it was part of my mission and life destiny to share my experiences if that meant helping and saving others from any pain and agony that could possibly be preventable. And if I can't prevent it, at least I can help with the healing process. Ultimately, I founded JRae Consulting in 2019.”

With her wide range of experience, combined with the direct way that she relates to others, Jessica’s services as a lifestyle consultant, dating consultant and relationship coach are offered to those in any stage of a relationship. “What people don’t realize is relationships are very difficult,” notes Jessica. “We live in a swiping centric society which has created a laziness in relationships due to the illusion that there are so many options out there that one can just swipe to find. It’s an unhealthy perspective. In addition, infidelity and lack of communication is rampant. I help with all of these challenges.”

“For example, when I work with couples, people who are dating, or having trouble finding a partner, I pick up on toxic behaviors and dysfunctional patterns,” emphasizes Jessica. “I tell them how to fix it.”

“Our sessions don’t have to concentrate on just one thing,” adds Jessica. “If you’re having trouble feeling confident, or you don’t know how to plan a date, it can be anything that we will talk about. Some of my clients are single men who have me as their ‘interpreter’ in understanding women. I promise, we are not that complicated!”

In addition to her consulting, Jessica also does Past Life Regression Therapy, which is a holistic modality where a client will meditate deeply to learn about their past life which can ultimately provide answers to why reoccurring patterns are happening in this current life. She also offers the Gottman Method, where she works with couples enduring the situations surrounding affairs and trauma. “I am trained in treating affairs and trauma,” explains Jessica. “You would be surprised how much couples suffer through this. There is a formal process in treating affairs and trauma and couples need to be very diligent in who they choose to help them through this.”

“It doesn’t matter how attractive you are, how much money you make, how successful you, are, what kind of house you live in, or what kind of car you drive, we all have struggles,” concludes Jessica. “It’s all right to get help. There isn’t any shame in it. Suffering, pain, and challenges do not discriminate. It’s all right to be vulnerable.”

For more information, please visit https://www.jraeconsulting.com/