TekCor4 Completes Acquisition of Automotive Aftersales Business from S&P Global Mobility
Trusted by over 1,200 UK franchise dealers to deliver critical decision-making intelligence
We see huge opportunities for the business based on the existing product and client base. The incoming leadership team has deep software and data analytics experience across OEM and dealer networks.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TekCor4 has completed the acquisition of S&P Global Mobility’s focused automotive aftersales business, Catalyst for Aftersales. TekCor4 was founded by industry experts to acquire the business, bringing with them knowledge and experience from automotive OEMs across marketing, data and finance. The existing aftersales business works with a significant portion of the UK market, deeply integrated into over 1,200 franchise dealer operations, accounting for a share of 25 percent across the country.
All staff, data and IP of the business will be transferred in the deal and Alex Rimmer, Chief Executive Officer of TekCor4, believes the breadth and depth of experience in the incoming team is vital to continued success, commenting: “We see huge opportunities for this business based on the existing product and client base. The incoming leadership team at TekCor4 has deep software and data analytics experience across a broad range of industries, but importantly OEM and dealer networks.
Now the most important phase of TekCor4 starts and Franz Wimmer, Chief Revenue Officer with TekCor4, who has previously worked at PwC and BMW Group, outlines: “There are two focus areas in the upcoming months: business continuity and product roadmap development with our clients. As a small organisation we are fast and if we see an opportunity to improve the value for our clients we can move quickly and innovate.”
“Our mission is to provide actionable business relevant insights to drive exponential value for our dealer and OEM partners.”
TekCor4 offers data insights to understand the opportunities within the client base and the area of interest, Loyalty CRM to automate and personalise the customers digital contact journey, Trade Parts to keep track and grow the B2B parts businesses and Custom Fit to support all our clients with industry best practices and technology delivered by TekCor4’s Field Consultants.
The product will be significantly enhanced with new features and functionality in the near future. TekCor4 will provide dealers and OEMs with further critical insights, to help them to grow their business and unlock additional revenue.
About TekCor4
TekCor4 is a technology company providing data analytics, insights and marketing automation for OEMs and Dealers. Based on decades of experience with more than 1,200 dealers and more than 10 brands TekCor4 is a key driver for its clients to drive value to the aftersales operations.
TekCor4 was founded in 2023 by Marco Schnabl (Executive Chairman) and Alex Rimmer (Chief Executive Officer) who were joined by a team of investors who has significant industry expertise Franz Wimmer (Chief Revenue Officer), Rajkumar Narasimhan (Chief Data Officer) and Ray Pope (Chief Finance Officer).
